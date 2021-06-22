[January 06, 2021] New FedRAMP Survey Finds 45% of Federal Agencies and 52% of State and Local Governments Are Storing Mission-Critical Data in the Cloud

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, and Genesys (News - Alert) , the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, today announced the results of a new survey of federal, state, and local government officials about their cloud deployments. The findings reveal a greater understanding of where agencies are in their cloud adoption journey, how they perceive cloud solutions, and whether they are using FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) solutions in their cloud environments. The overwhelming majority of respondents confirm that they have at least part of their systems and solutions in the cloud. Likewise, more government officials say they have moved citizen and mission data to the cloud, in part due to confidence in FedRAMP. Key findings from the survey include: 91% of federal agency respondents and 93% of state and local respondents said they have all, most, or some systems and solutions in the cloud.

45% of federal and 52% of state and local respondents said their agency currently stores citizen and mission data in the cloud.

The vast majority of both federal (95%) and state and local (97%) respondents recognized benefits, beyond adhering to mandates, from moving to a FedRAMP-authorized solution, including long-term cost savings and acceleration to broader cloud adoption. "It is clear from the results of the survey that government agencies recognize the value of FedRAMP from the security standpoint along with the ability to drive long-term cost-savings and embark on an accelerated cloud adoption strategy," said Raj Parameswaran, President, U.S Federal Information Technology, Maximus. "Those who have already adopted FedRAMP-authorized cloud services are certainly thinking about how to move and secure more of their enterprise technology in the cloud." The survey was conducted in late 2020 by Market Connections, the leading government market research firm for insights that help companies and government agencies make informed, intelligent decisions. Market Connections gathered responses from 500 government technology leaders across federal, state, and local agencies. The survey asked respondents about their intentions to move more of their infrastructure and applications to the cloud, and their awareness and opinions of FedRAMP.



"As government technology leaders accelerate their IT modernization efforts since COVID-19, they are clearly looking to FedRAMP-authorized solutions to enable a remote workforce and meet stringent security compliance requirements," said Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Maximus. "This survey shows that migrating to the cloud helps deliver business value, while meeting the growing needs for delivering optimal citizen services." FedRAMP, a government-wide program administered by the General Services Administration ( GSA (News - Alert) ), equips agencies with a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud solutions. FedRAMP-authorized solutions empower agencies to migrate to the cloud, and accelerate their migration roadmap, while meeting federal mandates and ensuring adherence to NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) guidelines - all in a cost-effective manner.

"Agencies are proving the transformational benefits as they migrate to the cloud from on-premises systems," said David York, Senior Vice President, U.S. Public Sector, Genesys. "As others look to follow in those footsteps, they are recognizing the value of compliance standards like FedRAMP-authorized solutions. The survey findings are the latest example of how critical it is to have a proven cloud migration strategy." To view the entire research report and an eBook with analysis by the technology leaders who developed the Maximus Genesys Engagement Platform, visit: maximus.com/fedramp About Maximus

Since 1975, Maximus has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability, and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 30,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com. About Genesys

Every year, Genesys® delivers more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in over 100 countries. Through the power of the cloud and AI, our technology connects every customer moment across marketing, sales and service on any channel, while also improving employee experiences. Genesys pioneered Experience as a ServiceSM so organizations of any size can provide true personalization at scale, interact with empathy, and foster customer trust and loyalty. This is enabled by Genesys CloudTM, an all-in-one solution and the world's leading public cloud contact center platform,?designed for rapid innovation, scalability and flexibility. Visit genesys.com. ©2020 Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, Genesys Cloud, Engage and Experience as a Service are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005488/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]