[January 05, 2021] New Vision Display awarded "Best Customer Focus Product Launch (Asia Region)" by Visteon Corporation

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visteon Corporation awarded New Vision Display the "Best Customer Focus Launch Performance: Asia" for 2020. The award recognizes suppliers for "delivering exceptional service to Visteon teams, working to win new business, supporting current projects and launching new programs." The award was presented during Visteon's livestream 2020 Strategic Supplier Virtual Conference on December 8th, 2020 and was broadcast on Visteon's social media channels. Visteon Corporation awarded New Vision Display the "Best Customer Focus Launch Performance: Asia " for 2020. "This award speaks volumes of the hard work, dedication, and quality provided by our team," commented David Kruse, Chief Sales Officer at NVD. "This is a great honor for the entire NVD family."



Visteon said of NVD, "its 3,000 global employees have offered solid technical and developmental support to our program teams, earning their confidence with effective feedback and response time while also meeting our sourcing targets. They have demonstrated a willingness to work quickly and efficiently with Visteon on budgets. Helping Visteon meet budgetary targets is critical as we pursue small-volume business and develop low-cost programs, especially in India. Our business has benefited from NVD's flexible and comprehensive support for product development and launch. Their exceptional support contributes to Visteon's ongoing mission of delivering emerging technologies to global OEM customers. We look forward to continued work with NVD as both companies focus on growth in markets around the world." NVD is a manufacturer of specialized display, touch, and cover glass products, plus fully integrated assemblies. The company has successfully supported important Visteon programs for VW, PSA, Tata and others for several years.

Jeff Olyniec, CEO of New Vision Display, stated, "This is a proud moment for New Vision Display. Visteon is one of the most highly regarded automotive component manufacturers, delivering the highest quality components and pioneering emerging technologies to global OEM customers. It is an honor to serve a company with such a high caliber." About New Vision Display New Vision Display ("NVD") is a key subsidiary of the publicly traded company Tianjin Jingwei Huikai Optoelectronic Co., Ltd., with global headquarters are in Shenzhen, China. NVD is a leading supplier of custom displays, touch panels, cover lenses, and integrated assemblies for OEMs worldwide. NVD offers a total solution approach, with a thorough understanding of the product development, life cycle, and end-user/environmental requirements. NVD has manufacturing facilities located in China and Malaysia, with sales and technical support staff across the US, Europe and Asia. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-vision-display-awarded-best-customer-focus-product-launch-asia-region-by-visteon-corporation-301201404.html SOURCE New Vision Display (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd

