[January 05, 2021] New National Partnership Strengthens Talent Within Canada's Life Science Industry

BioTalent Canada today announced a new partnership with the Canadian Alliance for Skills and Training in Life Sciences (CASTL). Offering multiple applied learning streams and pathways for individuals to kickstart careers in life sciences, CASTL joins more than 60 bio-economy companies, associations and post-secondary institutions as part of the BioTalent Canada national partnership network. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005089/en/ Life sciences continues to be an area of high demand, from COVID-19 vaccines and diagnostics, to understanding climate change and feeding the world sustainably. CASTL is a first-of-its-kind partnership between academia, industry, and government to address the future skills needs of the Canadian life sciences sector. It delivers on the economic and sectoral demand for individuals who are work-ready to enter, thrive and meet the needs of the Canadian bioscience industry, a key pillar of Canada's economy. CASTL aims to fill the talent pipeline with highly skilled and qualified candidates to meet the needs of the growing bioscience industry. Through industry-supported Workplace Integrated Learning (WIL) placements, learners will be prepared to grow a career in the bioscience sector, with a competitive edge. By collaborating on WIL placements, CASTL offers employers an early opportunity to identify potential new hires. CASTL's unique value is its connection to industry and the rigour applied to its WIL placements. BioTalent Canada's recently launched "Essential Skills Fundamentals" and "Technical Skills Fundamentals" courses are best-in-class and designed with extensive input from industry as well as post-secondary academia. These courses will support CASTL's learning streams including post-secondary learners, individuals looking to enter the life sciences industry through reskilling, as well as those currently employed in the sector, by helping them develop fundamental knowledge and skills.



"The partnership with BioTalent Canada is a great fit as we share a commitment to ensuring the pipeline of talent for industry remains flush with candidates ready to contribute to the success of the bio-economy," says Christopher Gillis, Executive Director, CASTL. "No matter who you are, CASTL offers learners a place to kickstart or grow a career in life sciences, through specialized training." "BioTalent Canada is always looking for ways to strengthen its relationships with academia, industry, and government stakeholders," says Rob Henderson, President and CEO of BioTalent Canada. "CASTL's entire raison d'etre aligns well with our own. This partnership will be mutually beneficial as we continue our journey towards securing Canada's place as a biotech leader."

BioTalent Canada's partnership network brings together bio-economy employers, national and regional associations, municipalities, post-secondary institutions, service providers and immigrant serving agencies. The PetriDish™-Canada's only national bilingual biotech job board-connects employers to more than 17,400 skilled job seekers. Visit biotalent.ca/partners to learn more about BioTalent Canada's Partnership Plus Program. About BioTalent Canada

BioTalent Canada™ is the HR partner of and catalyst for growth in Canada's bio-economy. Our engagement with employers, associations, post-secondary institutions, immigrant serving agencies and service providers has built a dynamic network that is strengthening skills, connecting job-ready talent to industry and creating opportunities. Recently awarded a Great Place to Work® Certification, BioTalent Canada practices the same industry standards they recommend to their stakeholders. For more information visit biotalent.ca. About the Canadian Alliance for Skills and Training in Life Sciences

The Canadian Alliance for Skills and Training in Life Sciences (CASTL) is a first-of-its-kind partnership between academia, industry, and government to address the future skills needs of the Canadian life sciences sector. Led by the PEI BioAlliance, along with partners Acadia University, Holland College, Université de Moncton, University of Prince Edward Island, BioTalent Canada, the National Research Council, and numerous industry partners, CASTL offers multiple applied learning streams for individuals to acquire the academic knowledge, and technical and professional skills to have a successful career in life sciences. peibioalliance.com/castl View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005089/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]