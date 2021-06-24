[January 04, 2021]

New for 2021: Tasker Payment Gateways LLC Releases an Updated E-commerce Guide on High-Risk Payment Gateways and Little-Known Shopping Cart Integrations

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Updated for 2021, Tasker Payment Gateways LLC's High-Risk Resource Guide is free and does not require any personal information to access. According to its author, Matt Tasker, the guide is more than just self-promotion. "I can't tell you how many times I have spoken to colleagues, developers, and competitors who mention that they have turned to the Tasker Payment Gateways LLC High-Risk Resource Guide to answer their high-risk questions. Of course, we hope folks reach out to us for a payment gateway or merchant account recommendation, but I also find it really satisfying when a competitor or web developer shoots me a note thanking me for solving their high-risk issue. Additionally, we have built a lot of valuable relationships this way."

Updated for 2021 and intended for high-risk website-owners, developers, and internet business managers, Tasker Payment Gateways LLC's High-Risk Resource Guide offers hundreds of links to how-to guides, frequently asked questions, and answers to high-risk merchant account and shopping cart integration questions.

The resource guide is divided into a number of subsections, including: high-risk-friendly payment gateways, high-risk industry types, and shopping cart payment gateway integrations.

Matt Tasker says that a handful of topics stand out as most read. "Our guide covers dozens of topics, but a few really stand out. Site owners often need to learn whether their products are restricted by a gateway or platform, so we have sections on Authorize. Net's prohibited categories; which products tend to run afoul of Stripe, Shopify Payments, and PayPal's terms and conditios; and suggestions for specific high-risk industries like CBD, vape, pipes and glass, and tactical sales. For 2020, the biggest topics involved how to sell bongs and CBD online. It will be interesting to see what the trends are for 2021."







But, according to Tasker Payment Gateways LLC, the most appreciated, albeit niche, section of their guide delves into little-known high-risk payment integration tips that save website owners and developers time and money.

"We hear a ton of awesome feedback from businesses that have built a site on a certain platform or shopping cart, only to find out that their site builder's out-of-the-box payment processor does not integrate with a high-risk merchant account. That's where our guide shines," Matt Tasker explains. "There are a ton of these insider tips. We pride ourselves on 'knowing what we do for a living,' and there are simply areas where nearly twenty years of high-risk payment gateway experience cannot be replaced. We know how to connect the Wix, Squarespace, and Weebly website builders to Authorize.Net, for example, where most payment professionals simply scan the site builders' pages and conclude that it is impossible – when it's amazingly simple. We know which gateways and merchant account providers allow Shopify merchants to sell CBD, pipes and glass, or even premium cigars. It takes a lot of 'doing it for a living' to build a guide like this."

The guide also links to some comprehensive "how-to" pages, including four "High-Risk Payments 101" guides for online cigar, CBD, internet head shops, and tactical or survival websites, as well as "How to Sell High-Risk Products on Squarespace – A Deep Dive into Five Solutions" and "Declined by Shopify Payments? What to do next."

"Things change quickly," Matt Tasker explains. "A few years ago you could use the Wix shopping cart to directly integrate with a high-risk Authorize.Net account, but now we recommend a quick workaround that saves high-risk Wix website owners, that need to accept credit cards online, the time and expense of rebuilding their Wix site on another platform like WooCommerce."

The third section of this high-risk e-commerce guide is likely to be the most helpful to online businesses and web developers. Topics include how to connect a high-risk payment gateway like NMI or Authorize.Net to all-in-one site builders like Wix, Weebly, or Squarespace, and what high-risk payment gateway options exist for online sellers who are unable to use out-of-the-box payment processors such as Stripe, PayPal, Shopify Payments, or WooCommerce Payments.

You can access Tasker Payment Gateways LLC's updated 2021 High-Risk Resource Guide free of charge by visiting https://taskerpaymentgateways.com/high-risk-resources/.

Media Contact:

Matt Tasker

207-772-8737

262227@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-for-2021-tasker-payment-gateways-llc-releases-an-updated-e-commerce-guide-on-high-risk-payment-gateways-and-little-known-shopping-cart-integrations-301199539.html

SOURCE Tasker Payment Gateways LLC