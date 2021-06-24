[January 04, 2021] New Robot Ariel Debuts at CES 2021, Makes Pool Cleaning a Breeze

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ariel by Solar Breeze is the latest evolution of pool robots to come from Tempe based Pivot-Solar Breeze, and she is making her debut at CES 2021. Ariel produces clean pools by combining the force of solar-power and intelligent technology as she elegantly travels the pool's surface to collect debris. Pool owners everywhere can pre-order Ariel at www.solar-breeze.com. Retailers can email paul@solar-breeze.com for special pricing. Layers of dust and debris that loom on the surface often discourage pool owners from jumping right in. After placing the Ariel unit in the pool and turning her on, she effortlessly maneuvers to remove up to 95% of dirt, leaves, pollen, dust, hair, oil and more before the debris decays and sinks to the bottom. Ariel owners enjoy a net-free world, less bacteria and algae growth, less filtration and sanitization needs, and less pool pump runtime. "Automated surface cleaning is becoming recognized throughout the pool industry as a critical part of pool maintenance and greatly contributes to having a clean and healthy swimming pool," said Paul Sim, Vice President of Pivot-Solar Breeze. "Ariel is the culmination of years of engineering and consumer feedback to produce the quintessential, future-focused pool cleaning device that brings a whole new level of intelligence, beauty and performance to the robotic surface cleaning category." The original Solar-Breeze was launched in 2011, creating a whole new category of robotic pool cleaners. Since then, the Solar-Breeze NX and Solar-Breeze NX2 have become the preferred pool-skimming robots by pool owners in 48 states and 20 countries. "Ariel by Pivot-Solar Breeze is a MUST for any pool owner," said Michael Angle, demo unit recipient. "It gobbles up dirt, leaves, pollen, dust, hair, insects, oil and more – anything that lans in my pool! The hours I used to spend skimming my surface are now the hours I spend relaxing, or jumping right in. I love my pool again!"



Ariel by Pivot-Solar Breeze offers these features: Mesh filter collects and retains particles down to 200 microns in size

Debris collection chamber that holds twice the volume of a normal skimmer basket

Simple removal from pool with no-slip handle

Easy to empty debris and clean the unit

Rechargeable battery that powers the unit after the sun goes down

Solar panels that produce enough power to run the unit and charge the battery during the day

Sensors that detect obstructions and light up at night

No chords or hoses attached

Covers the surface of an average pool every 1.5 hours

Functions in temperatures ranging from 40° to 130°F

Can withstand water salinity of 6,500 ppm The difference between Ariel and the previous robot, Solar-Breeze NX2, are as follows:

The front bumper wheels have been eliminated, along with all of the mechanical systems that went with them.

The rear paddle wheel has been split so that there not two independently operating paddle wheels at the rear of the unit, which allows the unit to steer.

There are also now sensors located where the front bumper wheels used to be that will help the unit detect when it is approaching the edge of the pool or any other obstruction! In addition to the convenience of having a pool that is always swim-ready with almost no effort, customers find that having an Ariel robot in their pool can reduce their pool pump run times by as much as 60%, saving them hundreds of dollars each year in energy costs. Reducing pool pump run time also reduces the environmental impact of having a swimming pool. For more information about reserving the pool robot, visit www.solar-breeze.com. About Pivot-Solar Breeze

Tempe, Arizona-based Pivot-Solar Breeze was founded in 2011 and is dedicated to bringing solar-powered and eco-friendly pool cleaning and maintenance solutions to pool owners. Leveraging patented technology in the solar-powered robotic pool accessories space, its market presence spans 48 states and 20 countries. The company's mission is to introduce technology and products that make it possible to remove swimming pools from the electrical power grid. For b-roll footage, brochures and more visit our CES 2021 press kit: https://ces.vporoom.com/Solar-Breeze View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-robot-ariel-debuts-at-ces-2021-makes-pool-cleaning-a-breeze-301199581.html SOURCE Pivot-Solar Breeze

