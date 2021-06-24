[January 04, 2021] New Intuit TurboTax Live Brand Campaign Brings Tax Experts "Straight To You"

Today, TurboTax, the nation's leading online tax preparation service from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), announces the launch of their 2021 brand campaign, "Straight To You." The campaign brings to life the expertise of the company's network of tax experts in an upbeat and engaging way, reinforcing that with TurboTax Live people can get as much or as little expertise as they need, so they can file with total confidence. "We know that taxes are not one size fits all. Every tax situation is unique and every individual's needs are different," said Cathleen Ryan, VP of Marketing for TurboTax. "That's why with TurboTax you can get the expertise you need on your terms - whether you want to do your taxes yourself, get the help of a tax expert along the way or let a tax expert file for you." The "Straight To You" campaign features TurboTax Live tax experts rolling across the country bringing expertise to people along the way - or even taking taxes off their hands completely. From farming to tree-house offices to sending your kids to college, TurboTax Live experts have the answers and advice needed to file with total confidence. With seven total films - five in English and two in Spanish, the integrated campaign willspan broadcast, digital and social and culminate with a spot in the NFL Super Bowl.



"Straight To You" films include: " Clarinet ": Is it a medical expense if you're playing clarinet to fix an overbite? Or buying size 26 shoes for work as a circus clown? As the hero film in the campaign, a TurboTax Live expert helps answer all the unique tax questions that can come up while people file.

": Whether you're a hand model, own a potato farm or have a love for fishing, or all three - TurboTax Live tax experts can help. "Freeloader": The question every parent asked this year - "if my son still eats my food, does that mean he's a dependent?" - answered by a TurboTax Live tax expert. The 2021 campaign was created in partnership with Wieden+Kennedy, an independent creative advertising agency.

ABOUT INTUIT Intuit's (News - Alert) mission is to power prosperity around the world. We are a mission-driven, global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Our platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves more than 50 million customers worldwide. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005079/en/

