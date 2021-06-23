[December 31, 2020] New York Life Completes Acquisition of Cigna's Group Life and Disability Insurance Business

New York Life, America's largest mutual life insurer1, today announced the completion of the company's acquisition of Cigna's group life, accident, and disability insurance business. The $6.3 billion acquisition, which was first announced on December 18, 2019, adds approximately 3,000 employees, over nine million customers2, and enhances New York Life's portfolio of strategic businesses, which support the core retail life insurance franchise and bolster the company's financial strength. The new business will be rebranded New York Life Group Benefit Solutions. "This acquisition, the largest in our company's history, reinforces our financial strength by generating capital that can contribute to our surplus, dividends, and earnings," said New York Life Chairman and CEO Ted Mathas. "We are excited to welcome to New York Life our new employees and the millions of new customer relationships that we will gain through this milestone transaction. We look forward to building on our leading group benefit solutions market position in the years ahead." "New York Life Group Benefit Solutions brings deep expertise, differentiated underwriting and risk management capabilities, and extensive consultative experience to New York Life. Our mission is to provide financial peace of mind to those we serve and, together, we will maintain our unwavering focus on and commitment to clients, producers, customers, and our employees," said William J. Smith, senior vice president and head of New York Life Group Benefit Solutions. New York Life President Craig DeSanto added, "Industry-leading New York Life Group Benefit Solutions is an ideal fit for our company, with a strong management team and talented workforce. We look forward to adding New York Life Group Benefit Solutions' complementary suite of benefits and services to our offerings and growing together in the future. With this acquisition, New York Life is even more strongly positioned to continue to deliver financial security to individuals, families, and business owners." New York Life and Cigna have also entered into a multi-year collaboration that will continue to bring differentiated, integrated health and group benefit solutions for clients and prospects who desire them. New York Life Group Benefit Solutions will operate within New York Life's portfolio of strategic businesses, which includes Group Membership Association, Institutional Annuities, Institutional Life, New York Life Direct, and Seguros Monterrey New York Life, among others. With the completion of the acquisition, New York Life is now a top five insurer across group life, accident, and disability insurance3. Additional Information Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as financial advisor and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP acted as legal advisor to New York Life. Bank of America Securities acted as financial advisor to Cigna. Sidley Austin LLP served as lead legal counsel, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as antitrust counsel, to Cigna. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz also advised Cigna on the transaction. About New York Life

New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States* and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life has received the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies**. New York Life Group Benefit Solutions products and services are provided exclusively by or through Life Insurance Company of North America ("LINA") or Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York (New York, NY) ("CLICNY"), or by or through affiliates or subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation and reinsured by LINA. LINA and CLICNY are responsible for their own financial condition and contractual obligations. *Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 5/18/2020. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/.



**Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 10/15/2020: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+). About Cigna

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits and other related products. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 170 million customer relationships around the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter (News - Alert) , visit www.cigna.com.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future performance or results, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Cigna undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. 1Based solely on New York Life's revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 5/18/2020. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/.

2 Estimated number of unique customer relationships represented among 15.9 million covered lives across both Disability and Life. Source (News - Alert) : Cigna 3Q2020 earnings: https://www.cigna.com/static/www-cigna-com/docs/about-us/investor-relations/quarterly-reports-and-sec-filings/cigna-corp-third-quarter-2020-release.pdf

3 Source: Based on Life Insurance Company of North America and Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York (New York, NY) new sales as reported in LIMRA's U.S. Workplace Benefits, Disability and Life Sales 2019 Annual Results) View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201231005239/en/

