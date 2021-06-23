[December 28, 2020] New Smart Garage Door Controllers Market Research 2020-2024|Industry Impact for the New Normal|Technavio

The new smart garage door controllers market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005295/en/ Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Garage Door Controllers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire) Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the smart garage door controllers market. Get FREE report sample within MINUTES "One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the impact of organized retailing," says a senior analyst for industrials at Technavio. The vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover Technavio expects the smart garage door controllers market size to grow by USD 165.59 million during the period 2020-2024. Smart Garage Door Controllers Market Segment Highlights for 2020 The smart garage door controllers market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of -2.27%.

Based on technology, the Wi-Fi segment saw maximum growth in 2019. The rise in demand for home automation will be one of the primary growth drivers of the segment.

The growth of the segment will be significant during the forecast period. Regional Analysis 41% of the growth will originate from the North America region.

The increasing awareness of connected devices and technological upgrades is one of the prime factors that will facilitate the smart garage door controlers market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The US and Canada are the key markets for smart garage door controllers in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.



Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business. Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Smart Ceiling Fans Market- The smart ceiling fans market is segmented by end-user (residential and commercial), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report Global Smart Lighting Market- The smart lighting market is segmented by application (commercial, public infrastructure, residential, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report Notes: The smart garage door controllers market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The smart garage door controllers market is segmented by technology (Wi-Fi and Bluetooth), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Asante, Came Spa, GOGOGATE Inc., Guardian Access & Door Hardware, Hörmann KG Verkaufsgesellschaft, Nortek Inc., Simpaltek LLC, Skylink Group, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and The Duchossois Group Inc. Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform About Us Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005295/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]