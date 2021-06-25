[December 23, 2020] New Passive Component Market Research 2020-2024 | Market Impact Analysis for the New Normal | Technavio

The new passive component market research from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005354/en/ Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Passive Component Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire) Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the passive component market. Get FREE report sample within MINUTES "One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growth in demand for communication equipment," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the passive component market size to grow by USD 11.68 billion during the period 2020-2024. Passive Component Market Segment Highlights for 2020 The passive component market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 6.38%.

Based on the product, the capacitors segment saw maximum growth in 2019. The growth in demand for communication equipment is driving the market.

The growth of the segment will be significant during the forecast period. Regional Analysis 58% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The rising demand for smart automotive electronic devices will increase passive component market growth in the APAC region.

China, Taiwan, and Japan ar the key markets for the passive components in APAC.



The passive component market is segmented by the product (Capacitors, Resistors, and Inductors), end-user (Telecom industry, Consumer electronics, Industrial machinery, and Automotive industry), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established vendors holding significant market share.

