[December 22, 2020] New HIMSS Telehealth Industry Report Shows a 50 to 175x Increase in Use Since COVID

Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) published a telehealth white paper sponsored by telehealth providers Cloudbreak Health, Caregility and Oneview Healthcare. The white paper addresses the dramatic 50 to 175x growth in telehealth during the nation's COVID-19 response. The report, which includes research from McKinsey, spotlighted how telehealth was critical in connecting remote clinicians, remote interpreters and remote family members to the bedside, creating virtual care teams. "Healthcare's digital transformation significantly accelerated during COVID driven by the need to reduce the spread of the virus and manage scarce PPE resources," said Jamey Edwards, CEO of pioneer telehealth and language access company, Cloudbreak Health. "Hospitals in the new normal have integrated telehealth into their daily practice as a tool to bring mission critical resources to the point of care, and that use will only grow." The report analyzed the performance of language access, HCAHP Scores (patient experience scores), compliance and care team satisfaction. The McKinsey findings demonstrate that while COVID-19 drove the surge this year, 76% of customers surveyed are likely to use telehealth in the future and 74% reported high satisfaction. The data shows that telehealth is filling a critical gap in care that will create the opportunity to take the industry from $3 billion in 2019 to up to $25 billion of current US healthcare spend potentially being virtualized.



"Telehealth has been proven to drive operational efficiency, reduce care team burden, shape patient engagement and improve quality and safety," Edwards noted. "The benefits to hospitals and care providers are immense and will prove cost-effective, and the report recommends the key to success is to have an executive sponsor who can lead the program in implementation and operation." You Can Download the HIMSS Report at: https://image.emailhimss.org/lib/fe3a117171640479771772/m/4/4b1c9ff4-16d0-436b-b5e2-d9fbad1affca.pdf

About Cloudbreak Health Cloudbreak Health (www.cloudbreak.us) revolutionized patient and provider communication with the introduction of video remote interpreting (VRI), establishing Cloudbreak as a pioneer in telehealth technology. Cloudbreak Health continues to innovate with Cloudbreak Telehealth Solutions, including telepsychiatry, telestroke, tele-quarantine, remote patient monitoring and other specialties. Committed to overcoming healthcare disparities and bringing language access to the point of care, Cloudbreak Health seamlessly integrates their language access solution, Martti, into a host of platforms, including Epic, Zoom, and Caregility. Performing more than 1.5 million minutes of telemedicine consultation each month on over 14,000 video endpoints at 1,800+ healthcare locations nationwide, Cloudbreak Telehealth simplifies how providers care for patients, putting a full care continuum at their fingertips 24/7.

