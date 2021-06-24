[December 18, 2020] New Sandhills Global Market Data Shows Gains in Equipment Values Driven by Decreasing Inventory Levels

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Sandhills Global market data report highlights dropping inventory levels making a major impact on year-over-year used equipment values in key construction, farm, and truck markets. By assessing year-over-year inventory and equipment values, Sandhills Used Price Index is able to deliver insights that go beyond conventional measures that don't typically consider predictable market patterns and seasonal swings. As a result, the market data reports give sellers a better idea of the sectors driving trends in these used equipment markets. Chart Takeaways

Sandhills market data reports are based on the massive pool of worldwide data from Sandhills marketplaces including TruckPaper.com, MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and AuctionTime.com. Buyers and sellers can use the information to track the pulse of the market and get the biggest return for specific assets with changing values. YOY trends to note from this November include: U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Trucks Heavy-duty sleeper truck values were up 2.7% YOY, and when looking speifically into the 3- to 5-year age group with 400,000 to 500,000 miles, the Used Price Index shows an upward trend in average price since Q2 2020.

This trend continues a sharp decline in inventory.



U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment Equipment values in the Used Construction Market Index are up 0.61% YOY.

The increase is highlighted by dozer values, which are up 3.7% overall. Within the dozer market, the under-200-horsepower group, which makes up the highest volume of inventory, is trending down 16% YOY. The decrease is mainly driven by the 10- to 15-year age group, which is down 41% YOY. U.S. Used Farm Equipment

The Used Agriculture Market Index shows values up 7.4% YOY with tractor values up 7.7% overall. The increase in tractor values is driven by the 175-plus-hp group.

Delving deeper, the dropping used inventory volumes for the 175-plus-hp group are driven by John Deere tractors. In November 2019 , John Deere 175-plus-hp tractors numbered 6,152, and after a steady decrease in inventory throughout 2020, John Deere tractors in this grouping totaled just 4,500—a drop of 27% YOY. Obtain The Full Report

For more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at marketreports@sandhills.com. About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud. About Sandhills Used Price Index

Sandhills Used Price Index is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, and commercial trucking industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces. Powered by FleetEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool, the Used Price Index provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry. Contact Sandhills

