[December 18, 2020] New Highly Flexible VNA Cables Supporting Frequencies up to 70 GHz

New VNA Test Cables Boast Flex Life Exceeding 100,000 Cycles IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has just launched a new line of highly flexible Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) test cables designed to address a wide range of demanding lab and test applications. Pasternack's new highly flexible VNA test cables display excellent electrical properties such as exceptional phase stability of +/- 6° at 50 GHz and +/- 8° at 70 GHz with flexure, as well as VSWR of 1.3:1 at 50 GHz and 1.4:1 at 70 GHz. The new 50 GHz assemblies are terminated with 2.4mm connectors, while the 70 GHz assemblies utilize 1.85mm connectors. The braided, stainless steel armoring surrounding the coax provides a rugged yet flexible cable with a flex life exceeding 100,000 cycles, making these test cables ideal for use in precise bench top testing, semiconductor probe testing, and lab/production testing where the requirement for a durable, yet highly flexible cable solution is a must. These new VNA test cables are terminated with rugged, stainless-steel connectors that provide up to 5,000 mating cycles when attached with proper care. Both 50 GHz and 70 GHz versions are offered with NMD-style connectors which are often used on test sets and network analyzers. Additionally, the flexibility of these cables makes it easier and safer to test a Device Under Test (DUT). Swept right-angle 2.4mm and 1.85mm connector options allow these cables to fit into tight spaces and reduce the length of cable which is required in many applications.



"These new VNA test cables not only offer performance up to 70 GHz, but they can also withstand 100,000 flexure cycles while still exhibiting excellent phase stability and amplitude to the given frequency. Furthermore, these assemblies are all in-stock to address our customers' urgent product needs," said Steve Ellis, Product Line Manager. Pasternack's high flexibility VNA test cables are in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920. About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand. About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies, and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1384846/PE_High_Flexibility_VNA_Cables_SQ_11_2020.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/431140/Pasternack_Logo.jpg SOURCE Pasternack

