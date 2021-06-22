[December 16, 2020] Star2Star Awarded 2020 TMCnet Video Conferencing Excellence Award

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star , a global leader in cloud-native communications, collaboration, and integration solutions for the enterprise, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named Video Meetings as a 2020 TMCnet Video Conferencing Excellence Award winner presented by TMCnet .

The award honors the best and most innovative platforms offering the best experience for today's teleworkers, remote meetings, and video conferences that the industry has to offer as judged by the editors of TMCnet. Each winner submitted a thorough application, nominating the selected solution. Video Meetings is Star2Star's new and improved video conferencing platform, released earlier this year. It offers seamless, in-browser video meetings from any device and with participants within or outside of the organization. The platform also features secure access, simultaneous screen sharing, personal meeting rooms, the ability to share various types of content such as video clips, audio and presentations, virtual lobby, and integrations with Google Calendar as well as Star2Star’s Team Hub and UCaaS platforms. In the marketplace, Video Meetings stands out as a solution thatoffers truly seamless and secure meetings via browser without required software downloads.



“Recognizing leaders in the advancement of video conferencing platforms, TMC is proud to announce Video Meetings as a recipient of the 1st Annual Video Conferencing Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. “Star2Star is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends.” “We are immensely proud of what we achieved with our Video Meetings solution,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “We launched this product during a time when it was needed most, and we were able to provide exceptional video conferencing capabilities that our competitors can’t match. It’s an honor to have this milestone honored with the Video Conferencing Excellence Award.”

The 2020 TMCnet Video Conferencing Excellence Award will be highlighted on TMCnet news portal. About Star2Star In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate. Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment. Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide. Casey O’Loughlin

