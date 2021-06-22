[December 15, 2020] New Survey Reveals COVID-19 Has Accelerated Long-Term Changes in How We Work

COVID-19 is set to change every major aspect of how we work, according to a new survey conducted by RealWear, the makers of the popular fully ruggedized wearable headset for remote work. The survey, titled The Future of Work Pulse Survey, asked participants 11 questions related to how COVID-19 is impacting the future of work. In summary: 76% of respondents say that COVID-19 has accelerated Connected Worker programs.

Half of the respondents felt collaboration has actually improved since COVID-19.

70% of the respondents felt more hopeful regarding the future since the pandemic.

Over 90% agree or strongly agree they now have the right remote tools to do their job.

78% of respondents believe that remote tools have improved productivity in the workplace. Download full infographic on RealWear's blog. Andrew Chrostowski, Chairman and CEO of RealWear, commented, "This survey helps confirm that tere's no going back to the way things were. COVID-19 truly has accelerated digital transformation, helping drive long-term systemic change to how we work every day. Remote experts working anywhere in the world will now seamlessly connect with multiple frontline workers to keep critical operations running 24/7. Remote technologies like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex Expert on Demand running on RealWear headsets are here to stay for the long term."



RealWear will be reviewing the survey results in detail with a special focus on Remote Maintenance and Remote Inspection in 2021. Event Registration is here.

"Our business appears to be supportive of more remote work, although it will not completely go remote," said one respondent. "We are deploying RealWear HMT-1 to many of our construction sites and project site visits. Usage of HMT-1s increased rapidly during the pandemic. Our business is invested in 'digital twins' and the use of laser scans, 360-degree camera-based platforms, and drone surveys." The survey was conducted in partnership with the industry group Augmented Reality for Enterprise, or AREA. About RealWear RealWear® is a knowledge transfer platform company providing in-situ information and in-the-field training with software and hardware to help people improve safety and increase productivity at work. The company's flagship product, the HMT-1®, is the leading ruggedized head-mounted, wearable, Android (News - Alert) -class tablet computer that frees a worker's hands for dangerous jobs. With an ever-growing number of hands-free software solutions, enterprise customers gain instant knowledge with remote mentor, document navigation, industrial IoT visualization, video micro-training and digital workflow solutions. Global leaders in energy, manufacturing and automotive industries trust the HMT-1 and HMT-1Z1® to empower and connect their global workforce. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005844/en/

