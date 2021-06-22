[December 15, 2020] New MGA Seeks to Streamline Professional Liability Coverage

ProFinity Insurance Services, a specialty MGA focused on the design, engineering, construction and manufacturing industries, recently opened its doors to wholesale distribution. ProFinity is led by Ravi Uthayashanker, a veteran of Lloyd's of London, where his main focus was on small-to-medium enterprise (SME) engineer and contractor professional liability programs. While there, he recognized there was an unmet need within the wholesale brokerage community - to have direct ccess to an underwriter with Lloyd's experience. ProFinity's business model is based on efficiency that's driven by real-time operation and robust coverage.



ProFinity offers same-day turnaround on its three insurance solutions: DEC Pro offers professional liability coverage for SME contractors, construction managers and design/engineering professionals. Built-in coverages are included for rectification, mold, pollution and first/third-party cyber.

Manu Pro offers professional liability coverage for component and end-product manufacturers. Built-in coverages are included for pollution, media/advertising and first/third-party cyber.

Specialized Security offers professional and general liability coverage for specialized security contractors operating domestically and in hostile environments around the world. Policies are written on A-rated Lloyd's paper and are offered in all 50 state and Canada.

"ProFinity was created with the mindset that there was a better way to meet wholesale brokers' needs for professional liability coverage," said Uthayashanker. "Because of our expertise in this space, we're able to deliver efficient service without compromising quality." For more information, visit www.profinityinsurance.com. ProFinity Insurance Services delivers wholesale professional liability solutions for design, engineering, construction and manufacturing companies. Founded in 2020, it seeks to provide a streamlined alternative to traditional coverage models. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005722/en/

