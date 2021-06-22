[December 15, 2020] New Study Reveals that Virtual Reality Skills Training Is Poised for Explosive Growth By 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mursion , the industry leader in immersive virtual reality training for emotional intelligence in the workplace, and Future Workplace , an advisory and membership organization that prepares HR leaders for the future of work, today announced their partner study: VR Changes the Game for Soft Skills Training. The report examines the rapidly growing trend of VR simulation training being adopted as a means to close the soft skills gap amid a wave of high-pressure situations and changes that managers and business leaders are experiencing in the workplace right now. According to the report, by 2022, more than 72 percent of learning and development leaders across industries will have tried VR for soft skills training at their organization. This is more than double the 35 percent of respondents who are currently deploying VR skills simulations to help employees navigate challenging workplace scenarios in customer service, peer conflict resolution, and sales, as well as timely and critical training for diversity and inclusion, harassment, and even bedside manner for healthcare workers. "Amid the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic disruptions, employee layoffs, and furloughs, the needs for employees have never been greater and the stakes have never been higher for managers to possess the 'human' skills needed to drive business performance," said Mark Atkinson, CEO, Mursion. "The challenge of working remotely is intersecting with major societal shifts that are transforming workplace communications and company values at their core. Companies are looking for a solution, and VR training accelerates skill mastery in a realistic, efficient, and measurable way." Additional takeaways from VR Changes the Game for Soft Skills Training More than half (51 percent) of respondents put VR in their top three buckets for where they would invest more money if they cold double their learning budget – higher than social learning, gamification, in-person learning, and artificial intelligence

VR for soft skills training delivers on what these learning leaders say is the future of learning: "engaging" (55 percent), "personalized" (49 percent) and "measurable" (41 percent)



Corporate Customer Success H&R Block's customer call center data shows that two 30-minute sales VR sessions saved 4,119 hours (171 days) of average handling time – a 10 percent overall reduction – leading to a performance improvement equal to 3+ months of on-the-job learning.

customer call center data shows that two 30-minute sales VR sessions saved 4,119 hours (171 days) of average handling time – a 10 percent overall reduction – leading to a performance improvement equal to 3+ months of on-the-job learning. T-Mobile had to handle high-stakes corporate change management communications prior to its merger with Sprint. After VR simulations with a "change-resistant" employee, 90 percent of managers showed strong competency in their real conversations. T-Mobile then expanded its scope to include customized simulations of executive presentation and communication skills.

had to handle high-stakes corporate change management communications prior to its merger with Sprint. After VR simulations with a "change-resistant" employee, 90 percent of managers showed strong competency in their real conversations. T-Mobile then expanded its scope to include customized simulations of executive presentation and communication skills. Read more about these case studies in the VR Changes the Game for Soft Skills Training eBook

Mursion is among the companies that have experienced tremendous growth through this surge of corporate skills training demands, including a doubling of revenue and staff in less than a year, a 90 percent customer retention rate, a 140 percent increase in customer spend year-over-year, and achieving profitability. "The future of VR training for employees to learn critical communication and interpersonal skills is limitless," explained Jeanne Meister, Managing Partner, Future Workplace. "Businesses and employees are harnessing the value of VR for soft skills. VR is becoming a top modality for training in conflict resolution, communications, and sales of new products and services."

For more information, you can read the VR Changes the Game for Soft Skills Training report here . Methodology Research findings are based on online survey responses conducted by Savanta on behalf of Mursion and Future Workplace. Three hundred leaders in corporate learning roles were surveyed at organizations with 1000+ employees who play a key role managing company L&D. Questions asked about perceptions of VR simulation and applicability for soft skills training in the following areas: leadership, HR, sales, and customer service. About Mursion Powered by a blend of artificial intelligence and live human interaction, Mursion provides immersive VR training for essential skills in the workplace. Mursion simulations are designed for the modern workforce, staging interactions between learners and avatars to achieve the realism needed for measurable, high-impact results. Drawing upon research in learning science and psychology, Mursion harnesses the best in technology and human interaction to deliver outcomes for both learners and organizations. Learn more at www.mursion.com . About Future Workplace Future Workplace ™ is an HR advisory and membership firm preparing HR leaders and their teams to drive business impact, expand their skills, and adapt to the trends that matter most in the future of work. We do this by providing HR peer networks, online courses in Future Workplace Academy , and research on the future workforce and workplace. For more details, visit www.futureworkplace.com . Media Contact:

Monika Jo

monika.jo@mursion.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-reveals-that-virtual-reality-skills-training-is-poised-for-explosive-growth-by-2022-301192876.html SOURCE Mursion

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]