New Dashlane Security Survey: 70% of U.S. Employees Believe It's Their Company's Job To Defend Against Workplace Hacks
NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dashlane today announced the findings of its new Workplace Security Survey which looked at employee sentiment and habits around workplace security practices—and who the responsibilities should fall on. As many companies continue to grapple with a remote workforce, overall employee security measures become more critical, especially as many are relying on personal devices and networks for work. The online survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Dashlane among over 1,200 employed U.S. Americans, sheds light on how employees view and manage company security—and reveals they aren't necessarily taking the security of their work accounts as seriously as they should.
In fact, the majority of employed Americans (70%) believe it is their company's job to make sure their work accounts aren't hacked or breached. Other shocking findings for employers included:
"This new data proves the need for businesses to proactively and consistently address security questions, concerns, and best practices with their employees," said Dashlane's Head of IT, Jay Leaf-Clark. "A password manager is essential to business security in our remote-distributed world. Dashlane is designed to maximize security for businesses, while minimizing effort for admins and employees alike."
Surprisingly, additional survey findings show that the youngest demographic of employed Americans (those aged 18-34)—often associated with being most technologically advanced—are more likely to have reset their passwords 5+ times in the past six months (24%) than those aged 35-44 (15%) and those aged 55-64 (8%).
18-34-year-old employed Americans (65%) are significantly less likely to believe their "online security hygiene'' (e.g., strong, unique passwords, using two-factor authentication, being wary of suspicious emails) for work accounts makes a difference in their company's security, than:
Poor employee password practices are a common weak link among organizations, but there is a better way to deploy, monitor, and manage overall business security. Dashlane provides the most-needed features for companies to understand and improve their digital security over time, without slowing down their business. To start improving your company's password health today, visit Dashlane.com/Business.
About Dashlane
Our team in Paris, New York, and Lisbon is united by our passion for improving the digital experience and the belief that with the right tools, we can help everyone realize the promise of the internet. Dashlane has empowered over 15 million users and over 20,000 companies in 180 countries to dash across the internet without compromising on security.
Methodology
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-dashlane-security-survey-70-of-us-employees-believe-its-their-companys-job-to-defend-against-workplace-hacks-301192859.html
SOURCE Dashlane
