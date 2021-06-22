TMCnet News
New Global Research: Customer loyalty drivers shift as consumers trade cost and quality for safety and personalization
CARY, N.C., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from Futurum Research and sponsored by SAS, Experience 2030 Pulse Report: The Acceleration of Digital Engagement, Personalization and Trust, has found significant pandemic-induced shifts in consumer behavior and opinions including changes in loyalty drivers and acceptance of immersive tech. In response, the majority of brands are rethinking superior customer experience and accelerating their technology development and deployment plans to meet the needs of the evolving consumer.
In 2020 consumers want safe, fast and human experiences ahead of low cost and high quality.
The new research is an update to the 2019 research Experience 2030: The Future of Customer Experience.
Loyalty drivers have changed
Consumers now want safe, fast and human experiences. The top loyalty drivers now are:
The good news is the research found that brands are on board with these changes, with 83% rethinking what it means to deliver superior customer experiences moving forward.
Pandemic accelerates immersive tech acceptance
"The Experience 2030 global study, released in late 2019, clearly indicated that brands are planning to invest heavily in immersive CX technologies and AI-fueled automation over the next decade," said Wilson Raj, Global Director of Customer Intelligence at SAS. "This Pulse report stresses that organizations have not changed these priorities, but urgently stepped up these investments to respond to the pandemic and ensuing disruptions. Brands have chopped timeframes in many of the areas identified in Experience 2030."
The disruption is real
Overcoming these challenges, and meeting increasingly tech-infused consumer expectations, requires an agile mindset, the right technology solutions. Brands have had to accelerate tech development and deployment in many more areas than immersive tech as consumers seek greater digitization to ensure safety and convenience. Brands have accelerated development and deployment in the following areas:
In addition, more than half of all brands surveyed reported they have accelerated plans and initiatives involving alternative payment apps, offline consumer intelligence (behavioral tracking), AI and predictive analytics, automated subscription or delivery plans for consumers, chatbots, 5G, encrypted communications and/or distributed ledgers (blockchains).
Top industries trusted by consumers
The top two industries that consumers rate as delivering both digital and physical safety are health care followed closely by grocery and food.
"Because of COVID-19, all brands are now in the health and wellness business," said Wilson Raj, Global Director of Customer Intelligence at SAS. "Other industries now follow grocery chains and quick-serve restaurants that were quick to adopt health precautions – amidst digital defaults such as contactless payments. Moving forward, brand trust for all industries must involve both physical and digital well-being of their customers, through health safety protocols and data privacy measures respectively."
