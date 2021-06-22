TMCnet News
New IT Outsourcing Market Research 2020-2024 | Industry Planning Structure for the New Normal | Technavio
The new IT outsourcing market research from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IT Outsourcing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the IT outsourcing market.
"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the need to optimize business processes," says a senior analyst for the information technology industry at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover Technavio expects the IT outsourcing market size to grow by USD 98 billion during the period 2020-2024.
IT Outsourcing MarketSegment Highlights for 2020
Regional Analysis
