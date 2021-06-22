[December 15, 2020] New IT Outsourcing Market Research 2020-2024 | Industry Planning Structure for the New Normal | Technavio

The new IT outsourcing market research from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005244/en/ Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IT Outsourcing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire) Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the IT outsourcing market. Get FREE report sample within MINUTES "One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the need to optimize business processes," says a senior analyst for the information technology industry at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover Technavio expects the IT outsourcing market size to grow by USD 98 billion during the period 2020-2024. IT Outsourcing MarketSegment Highlights for 2020 The IT outsourcing market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 3.82%.

Based on the end-user, the government segment saw maximum growth in 2019. The need to optimize business processes is driving the growth of the segment.

The segment growth will be significant during the forecast period. Regional Analysis 37% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

APAC had the largest IT outsourcing market share in 2019. This will significantly increase the IT outsourcing market growth in this region.

China, Japan, and India are he key markets for the IT outsourcing market in APAC.



Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Notes: The IT outsourcing market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

The IT outsourcing market is segmented by end-user (Government, BFSI, Telecommunications, energy and utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Media and entertainment, and Others), Service (Infrastructure outsourcing and application outsourcing), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The IT outsourcing market is segmented by end-user (Government, BFSI, Telecommunications, energy and utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Media and entertainment, and Others), Service (Infrastructure outsourcing and application outsourcing), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Accenture Plc, Capgemini (News - Alert) Service SAS, Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services (News - Alert) Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform About Us Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005244/en/

