[December 14, 2020] New Genesis Mining Study Finds 17% of Bitcoin Investors Believe Bitcoin Will Be Worth More Than $50k by 2030

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Mining, the world's leading institutional crypto mining company, since 2013 has released the findings of a new study titled the "Bitcoin Investor Predictions 2020". The objective of this new study was to better understand how retail investors who've invested in Bitcoin feel about the asset class and to learn more about their outlook on the future of bitcoin compared to other investments. One thousand US-based bitcoin investors were surveyed on Nov. 1, 2020 with a series of 24 questions. Key findings: 17% believe Bitcoin will be worth more than $50k by 2030

by 2030 65% of Bitcoin investors remain bullish over the long term

24% keep 1-10% of their savings in Btcoin

66% believe bitcoin is a better long term investment than the US dollar

52% believe Bitcoin is a better long term investment than real estate

57% believe Bitcoin is a better long term investment than gold

54% believe Bitcoin is a better long term investment than the stock market



Marco Streng , CEO of Genesis Mining, said: "We've been long term Bitcoin bulls since we started mining back in 2013. These findings support our belief that there are many others out there who are bullish about Bitcoin as well". To access a full copy of the report, click here.

