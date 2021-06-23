[December 14, 2020] New 'Homes.NYC' Resets the New York City Home Search Experience

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GabrielsTechnology Solutions, a leading developer of property search solutions and business software for real estate brokerage firms worldwide, including Douglas Elliman and Christie's International Real Estate, is launching Homes.NYC - a revolutionary way for consumers to search for homes in New York City. Homes.NYC delivers an improved home search experience that is unique to all others by offering high-resolution, aerial neighborhood video and exclusive building video, photos, and virtual tours. At launch, the site makes more listings available in Manhattan than other search sites like StreetEasy, exposing more inventory to home shoppers with an exquisite presentation. Brokerage industry leaders, including Diane M. Ramirez, Chairman and Chief Executive at Halstead Real Estate and Executive Chairman and Senior Advisor at Brown Harris Stevens, are putting their support behind Homes.NYC because the new site ensures consumers get immediate access to agents who know the properties. She notes that other advertising sites have done a disservice to consumers. "Advertising websites redirect home shoppers to paying agents who are unlikely to have ever seen the property before," says Ramirez. Homes.NYC displays the contact information of the listing agent and firm on every property so that shoppers connect directly with the right agent to get their questions answered accurately." Homes.NYC represents three home search innovations designed to reset the consumer's search experience in New York City. The first is deploying the newest and most comprehensive immersive video of every building. High-resolution video of all residential buildings is fully integrated into the new home search site. "Video provides consumers with a unique experience, bringing them to the entrance of their new residence," says Mihael Gabriel, owner of Gabriels Technology Solutions. "New York City is one of the most iconic cities in the world and Homes.NYC is the only search site that combines the beauty of aerial neighborhood and building video with the properties inside," explains Gabriel.



The second innovation is related to supporting international shoppers and residents whose first language is not English. Homes.NYC offers 19 languages, 59 currencies, and metric conversion. The third major innovation for Homes.NYC is not something that consumers would necessarily see but experience. Behind the home search site is a specialized client relationship management tool that supports ongoing communications between the home shopper and their agent.

"There are many different types of home seekers, each with their own set of requirements and timeline. Agents need a way to efficiently and productively work to meet each of their clients' unique needs," says Tom Morgan, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Gabriels. "This requires a streamlined, easy-to-use system that enables agents to quickly chase down new listings as well as keep their clients up-to-date on key status updates impacting their favorites. All communications between the agent and client are organized so that agents can help buyers and renters at every step on their journey," continued Morgan. Homes.NYC is integrated with RealPlus, a provider of internal listing systems in New York City including the largest local brokerage firms, ensuring site visitors access to the most accurate and up-to-date information available. EDITORS NOTE: Journalists are invited to a site preview being offered via Zoom Monday at Noon Eastern, 9 AM PST - bit.ly/newsconference. A recording will also be made available to all who register. Individual interviews with Mr. Gabriel or Mrs. Ramierez are available as well. About Gabriels Technology Solutions Established in 1995, Gabriels is located in midtown Manhattan with owned and managed overseas operations in Brasov Romania and Chennai India. Affinity, our Global Real Estate Website Platform and Velocity, our CRM, Lead Management & Marketing Suite, are scalable Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions delivered from the cloud. Gabriels powers real estate and major media companies worldwide in 47 states and 76 countries. Learn more at gabriels.net. Media contact:

