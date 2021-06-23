TMCnet News
New June Oven designed with MediaTek's i500 AIoT platform delivers a Smart Cooking Experience to consumers
HSINCHU, Taiwan, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today announced that the company's i500 AIoT chipset platform is the main processor inside the new June Oven, a twelve-in-one countertop convection oven. MediaTek's i500 has a dedicated AI Processing Unit (APU) that executes June's sophisticated AI algorithms designed for precision cooking.
"MediaTek's i500 platform helped us to achieve our vision of launching the third-generation June Oven and to bring to consumers an elegant, easy-to-use and full-featured cooking appliance," said Matt Van Horn Co-Founder and CEO at June. "Thanks to MediaTek's excellent ecosystem support in the U.S., we were able to design this revolutionary product that seamlessly integrates computer vision, AI and voice-assistant technologies to deliver new and exciting cooking experiences."
June Smart Oven Experiences
June Smart Oven is a revolutionary countertop oven designed for homes, offices and restaurants that upends the current state-of-art. It makes cooking incredibly simple and fun by utilizing Computer Vision and other AI technologies. Some differentiating use cases of June Smart Oven -
