New TTV Capital Fund Hits Hard Cap

TTV Capital announced today that the firm has closed its oversubscribed fifth fund, raising $127 million. TTV Fund V includes both existing and new limited partners, including endowments, foundations, family offices and strategic partners.

To date, TTV Fund V has invested in a number of companies including: Koho, Neuro-ID, Plink, Samcart and Taxbit. The Fund will continue to back founders that are creating innovative applications that build upon enabling technologies like cloud computing, big data, mobile, machine learning, AI, and blockchain, to disrupt and modernize the banking and payments sector.

"We founded TTV in 2000 because we believe that there is a compelling need for innovation and technology advancement throughout the financial industry," said Gardiner Garrard, co-founder and managing partner, TTV. "We will invest $1 - $5 million in support of early-stage fintech companies led by dedicated founders with a strong, clear mission."

TTV is one of the preeminent investors in fintech. The firm's track record includes Green Dot, Cardlytics, Bill.com, Greenlight, MX, Smartasset, Shopkeep, Paycycle, Scratchpay, and Featurespace.







"Fintech is evolving at an ever-increasing rate," said Sean Banks, Partner. "Our experience and deep industry relationships position us to partner with entrepreneurs to optimize growth opportunities in the coming years."

About TTV Capital

TTV Capital is one of the longest active venture capital firms investing in fintech. Bringing more than 20 years of venture investing experience, the firm identifies innovators in financial services and uses a collaborative, entrepreneur-first approach to building our portfolio companies. Additional information can be found at ttvcapital.com.

