[December 10, 2020] New Jersey-Based O'Keeffe Financial Partners Chooses Kestra Financial

On the heels of robust recruitment momentum in the third quarter, Kestra Financial, an industry-leading wealth management platform for independent financial professionals, today announced the addition of O'Keeffe Financial Partners of Fairfield, New Jersey. With a combined 75 years of industry experience, the generational wealth management team is led by Managing Partner John C. O'Keeffe; his children and Financial Advisors John D. O'Keeffe and Kristin O'Keeffe Merrick; and Registered Client Service Manager Denise Sobczak. Since 2009, the firm has taken a holistic, personalized approach to investment planning. "Now more than ever, our firm needs support that allows us to run our business in-office or remotely, freeing up or time to focus on our clients," said John C. "Kestra Financial's high-caliber offering of technology solutions, along with the support of the executive team, will enable us to do this no matter the circumstances."



The professionals of O'Keeffe Financial Partners collectively oversee $288 million in assets under management and specialize in serving business owners, corporate executives, not-for-profit organizations, families, individuals, retirees, and female investors. Through their diverse backgrounds and experiences, the team has expertise in planning for retirement; investment management; education financing; charitable giving, tax, and estate planning strategies; and corporate succession planning. "The shift to a remote workplace amid the pandemic has accelerated the demand for our best-in-business platform which streamlines wealth management activities, enables e-signature, and offers paperless capabilities," said Daniel Schwamb, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Kestra Financial. "We are privileged to partner with a family practice that puts clients first and look forward to fueling their continued growth with our intuitive technology offerings."

About Kestra Financial Kestra Financial, a division of Kestra Financial, Inc. encompassing the Kestra-branded broker-dealer and investment advisers, provides a leading independent wealth management platform that empowers sophisticated, independent financial professionals, including traditional and hybrid RIAs, to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. With a culture rich in reinvention, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency. Headquartered in the "Silicon Hills" of Austin, Texas, Kestra Financial offers an experience as unique as the city in which it operates. The firm supports more than 1,700 independent financial professionals in delivering comprehensive securities and investment advisory services to their clients. The Kestra Financial division includes Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS) and Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through registered representatives of Kestra IS. Investment advisory services offered through appropriately licensed representatives of Kestra AS or Kestra PWS. Except for the referenced Kestra companies, Kestra IS, Kestra AS, or Kestra PWS are not affiliated with other entities referenced in this publication.

