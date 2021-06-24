[December 10, 2020] New Veteran Owned Company Turns Their Experience to Securing IT Throughout the Valley

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honest Rockies, IT officially announces the formation of its Veteran Owned and Operated Business that focuses on business security and ensuring business gets done to the owners, not our specifications. One of our partners comes as a 20-year veteran who has seen the front lines of the IT world and the other is a 12-year-old combat veteran of the US Army who's been at the front line of what foreign actors may try to do us and our infrastructure who was trained at the United States Military at West Point. He has struggled through his 90% disability rating and finding work that betters and saves people's lives give him purpose again and wil bring the same passion and honest to this.



Just this past week a security provider, Fire Eye, was devastated in an attack by foreign actors. We aim to keep safe with companies such as Sophos, partnerships with Microsoft and more. This is why we have experience working with local governments and already keep full time technicians at a major public school corporate office. We can also help facilitate businesses during COVID-19 and other unforeseen circumstances. If you're worried, we can provide a FREE risk assessment with risk score to see where thing need to be shored up. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

Our Motto is that "the First Time you sign with us is the last time you'll worry about IT!" Contacts

