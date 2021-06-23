TMCnet News
New Data from INAP Shows Pandemic Fueling Infrastructure Migrations, with Essential IT Professionals Leading the Charge
RESTON, Va., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, hybrid infrastructure solutions provider INAP released the results of its annual State of IT Infrastructure Management survey, which asked 500 IT infrastructure managers and senior technology leaders how the pandemic has impacted their organizations' current and future plans. The report revealed a significant acceleration of cloud and colocation migrations, with 54 percent stating the pandemic has motivated their organization to move applications and workloads off-premise. Additionally, IT leaders shared that their primary challenges for the upcoming year primarily center around adapting infrastructure and networking strategies for remote work or returns to the office.
Despite heightened pressure, IT pros reported some positive impacts to their roles and departments. Sixty percent believe their organizations will likely be investing more in IT infrastructure as a result of the pandemic, and 62 percent feel more essential and recognized for their critical roles throughout the tumultuous year.
"At every level of the economy and society, IT infrastructure and the professionals tasked with operating it are keeping the world moving in 2020," said Michael Sicoli, President and CEO of INAP. "The results of our survey indicate that the hybrid infrastructure future is becoming a reality a lot sooner for many organizations. As we enter 2021, the technology challenges presented by remote work and accelerated digital transformation initiatives will remain at the forefront for IT infrastructure managers, and as a result, technology professionals have solidified their position as an essential workforce."
Additional findings from INAP's State of Infrastructure Management report include:
Survey Methodology
The data reflected in this report was derived from a survey of 500 IT infrastructure managers and senior leaders employed full-time at companies in the U.S. with greater than 100 employees. Any employees of cloud and data center service providers were excluded. Commissioned by INAP and facilitated by Pollfish in August 2020, the survey's margin of error is +/- 5 percent at the 95 percent confidence level.
For continuing coverage and more data from this survey visit: www.INAP.com/blog.
About INAP
Internap Holding LLC (INAP) is a global provider of performance-driven, secure hybrid infrastructure solutions, enabling technology leaders to simplify their cloud journeys and accelerate innovation. INAP's expansive suite of multi-platform cloud, modern data center, optimized network and intelligent managed services solutions help businesses flexibly and reliably move workloads to the right destination at the right time—reducing risk and maximizing value. For more information, visit www.inap.com.
