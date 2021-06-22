[December 09, 2020] New Innovations in xMatters App for Microsoft Teams Streamlines Incident Resolution for DevOps and On-Call Teams

xMatters (www.xmatters.com), developer of a leading digital service availability platform that prevents IT issues from becoming business problems, today announced the xMatters app for Microsoft (News - Alert) Teams is now enabled for use in Teams meetings. By adding the xMatters app to a Teams meeting, DevOps and on-call teams can now access incident details to collaborate and resolve incidents within the meeting. Other updates to the xMatters app let users create a new Teams channel to swarm on an incident, post messages to the channel, look up xMatters groups, see who's on call and invite on-call members to a conversation in Teams. Users join a conversation simply by responding to a notification on their preferred device. Teams users now have streamlined access to xMatters and can receive up-to-date incident data during Teams meetings, empowering resolvers to collaborate easily with: Real-time event updates: Add a tab to a Teams online meeting to display up-to-date status, severity and description information on an xMatters incident and receive updates as an event progresses.

Technical teams can use this integration for orchestrated incident resolution workflows with xMatters Flow Designer. xMatter Flow Designer allows teams to orchestrate incident response and resolution within Teams by adding new response options, connecting to other apps, or even creating new xMatters events based on activities in the flow - enriching the information injected by this integration along the way. xMatters and Microsoft Azure Monitor: Microsoft's Azure Monitor collects and analyzes critical event data to maximize the performance and uptime of digital services in Azure. When Azure Monitor events meet predetermined criteria, xMatters relays Azure Monitor insights to the correct teams and people, driving workflows and incident response forward.

Microsoft's Azure Monitor collects and analyzes critical event data to maximize the performance and uptime of digital services in Azure. When Azure Monitor events meet predetermined criteria, xMatters relays Azure Monitor insights to the correct teams and people, driving workflows and incident response forward. xMatters and Microsoft Azure Pipelines: Azure Pipelines helps teams achieve continuous integration and deployment of digital services, or of project code to, from, and between on-premise and Azure cloud infrastructure. This is a two-way integration with Microsoft Azure DevOps Pipelines that provides several different integrations. The first allows users to trigger a pipeline from xMatters. Azure DevOps can also trigger xMatters from a pipeline task or release gate while using xMatters steps to update the task or gate status so digital services stay intact during continuous build and release cycles.



For more information about all xMatters integrations with Microsoft, visit: https://bit.ly/32AhhHc.

About xMatters xMatters helps enterprises prevent, manage and resolve technology incidents. xMatters industry-leading Digital Service Availability platform prevents technical issues from becoming big business problems. Large enterprises, agile SREs and innovative DevOps teams rely on its proactive incident response, automation and management service to maintain operational visibility and control in today's highly fragmented technology environment. xMatters provides toolchain integrations to hundreds of IT management, security and DevOps tools. xMatters is the primary incident response and management platform trusted by leading global companies and innovative challengers including BMC Software, Credit Suisse, Danske Bank, DXC technology, Experian, NVIDIA, ViaSat (News - Alert) and Vodafone. xMatters is headquartered in San Ramon, California and has offices worldwide. For more information, please visit www.xMatters.com.

