New Innovations in xMatters App for Microsoft Teams Streamlines Incident Resolution for DevOps and On-Call Teams

xMatters (www.xmatters.com), developer of a leading digital service availability platform that prevents IT issues from becoming business problems, today announced the xMatters app for Microsoft (News - Alert) Teams is now enabled for use in Teams meetings. By adding the xMatters app to a Teams meeting, DevOps and on-call teams can now access incident details to collaborate and resolve incidents within the meeting.
Other updates to the xMatters app let users create a new Teams channel to swarm on an incident, post messages to the channel, look up xMatters groups, see who's on call and invite on-call members to a conversation in Teams. Users join a conversation simply by responding to a notification on their preferred device.
Teams users now have streamlined access to xMatters and can receive up-to-date incident data during Teams meetings, empowering resolvers to collaborate easily with:
"This integration provides a seamless experience for DevOps professionals to resolve incidents before they become business problems," said Doug Peete, chief product officer at xMatters. "The new xMatters app in Microsoft Teams meetings functionality is another example of how our applications work together to maximize our customers' digital service availability."
xMatters is integrated across six Microsoft solutions including Teams, Microsoft Azure Monitor and Microsoft Azure Pipelines:
For more information about all xMatters integrations with Microsoft, visit: https://bit.ly/32AhhHc.
About xMatters
xMatters helps enterprises prevent, manage and resolve technology incidents. xMatters industry-leading Digital Service Availability platform prevents technical issues from becoming big business problems. Large enterprises, agile SREs and innovative DevOps teams rely on its proactive incident response, automation and management service to maintain operational visibility and control in today's highly fragmented technology environment. xMatters provides toolchain integrations to hundreds of IT management, security and DevOps tools. xMatters is the primary incident response and management platform trusted by leading global companies and innovative challengers including BMC Software, Credit Suisse, Danske Bank, DXC technology, Experian, NVIDIA, ViaSat (News - Alert) and Vodafone. xMatters is headquartered in San Ramon, California and has offices worldwide. For more information, please visit www.xMatters.com.
