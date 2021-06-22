[December 09, 2020] New Web Series 'Mom Don't Click That' Tells Stories of Cyber Scams Through Our Parents' Eyes

BOTHELL, Wash., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone can fall for a cyber scam, but being willing to talk about it is another matter. Take an illuminating and light-hearted look at modern cybercrime through our parent's eyes with the new web series Mom Don't Click That from MediaPRO, a leading provider of security and privacy training solutions. The series launches with a collection of three episodes featuring cybersecurity experts talking with their parents about scams they have fallen victim to in the past. With the help of an affable, easy-going host, Mom Don't Click That highlights the scams that got the best of each parent interviewed, what exactly happened, and tips for how viewers can learn from each experience. Though several guests had to learn the hard way, it is not all horror stories. The series also celebrates outsmarting a few bad guys, too. "Making a human-to-human connection is vital for any educational experience, especially for something that can be as scary and esoteric as cybersecurity," MediaPRO Chief Strategist Lisa Plaggemier said. "Mom Don't Click That presents our parents' real-world stories in way that's empathic and removes the stigma. Plus, these folks are just downright adorable. We can get really frustrated with ourown parents and their technical challenges, but other people's parents are super cute."



Mom Don't Click That humanizes the problem of cyber scams. The easy-to-consume web series is funny, diverse, and provides actionable advice for viewers who have likely experienced, or will at some point experience, the trials and tribulations of online scammers. With three episodes live, the series showcases real-world experiences from the National Cybersecurity Alliance's (NCSA) Executive Director, Kelvin Coleman; Micro Focus' Global Chief Security Technologist, Jim Foote; and MediaPRO's Chief Learning Officer, Tom Pendergast.

Visit www.mediapro.com/mom-dont-click-that to view all available episodes and find out how you and your loved one can share your own experiences.

MediaPRO security and privacy training solutions are used by organizations of all sizes to protect sensitive data, demonstrate compliance, and build security and privacy cultures. MediaPRO has been named a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training for six years in a row.

Caroline Dobyns

410-353-5340

caroline@luminapr.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-web-series-mom-dont-click-that-tells-stories-of-cyber-scams-through-our-parents-eyes-301188990.html SOURCE MediaPRO

