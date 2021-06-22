TMCnet News
|
New Positive Displacement Pumps Market Research Delineates Post Pandemic Industry Planning Structure | Technavio
The new positive displacement pumps market research from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005586/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the positive displacement pumps market.
Get FREE report sample within MINUTES
"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the developments in the water and wastewater industry," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. Emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and other Asian and the Middle East are increasingly focusing on supporting the adoption of positive displacement pumps. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the positive displacement pumps market size to grow by USD 2.91 billion during the period 2020-2024.
Positive Displacement Pumps Market Segment Highlights for 2020
Regional Analysis
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Sanitary Pumps Market- The sanitary pumps market is segmented by product (PD sanitary pump and centrifugal sanitary pump), end-user (food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Water Desalination Pumps Market- The water desalination pumps market is segmented by type (centrifugal pumps and positive displacement pumps), application (reverse osmosis, multi-effect distillation, multi-stage flash, and others), and geography (Middle East, Europe, and Africa). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Notes:
Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005586/en/
11/25/2008
5G Architecture
Date: 06/22/21
Time: 2:00-2:45pm
Keynotes - Lincoln Ballroom
Date: 6/24/21
Time: 9:00-11:00am
Protecting Critical Infrastructure with Epic Security
Date: 06/24/21
Time: 4:00-4:45pm