[December 09, 2020] New Portal Allows Global Travellers to Book Mandatory Covid-19 Tests Around the World

Pure Health, the largest laboratory operator in the GCC, has launched a platform for travellers from any country to book Covid-19 pre-travel tests and get it done from anywhere in the world. The new portal www.preflighttest.com covers a network of 1284 accredited labs globally. The portal lists the approved labs in each country to help passengers book the tests easily. Outbound passengers to and from any of the empanelled countries can register for the screening on the portal by entering their details such as country, city and preferred lab on the portal. Mr. Pramodh BN, Head of Commercial Operations?, Pure Health, said: "We are delighted to associate with international airlines and airport operators on this initiative, which is intended to enable people to travel safely and with peace of mind to any destination that requires a negative PCR (News - Alert) ovid-19 status. We have facilitated the Covid-19 screening in all these countries for outgoing passengers, who can book an appointment at the listed, accredited labs that are accepted by relevant airlines and health authorities."



"The portal enables passengers to register and avail the service. It also enables the laboratories to update and report results in selected countries," he added. Pure Health has built the largest global network of laboratory partners in the world in addition to having the largest Covid-19 testing capability in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia with the capacity to perform 80,000 RT-PCR tests and 110,000 laboratory based antibody tests daily.

The company is a pioneering healthcare solutions provider and one of the largest laboratory networks in the world, with 118 labs and employing over 1000 healthcare professionals across the nation. Earlier this year, in partnership with the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (FAIC), Pure Health launched an online portal, where passengers travelling to the UAE can register to get tested for COVID-19 in their home countries through an approved network of laboratory facilities. For more details, please log on to www.purehealth.ae * Source (News - Alert) : AETOSWire View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005546/en/

