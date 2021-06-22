TMCnet News
New Transparent Quartz Tube Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% | Technavio
The new transparent quartz tube market research from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Transparent Quartz Tube Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the transparent quartz tube market.
"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the superior properties of the transparent quartz tube," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio. The high demand for transparent quartz tubes from the semiconductor industry is one of the significant factors that will trigger the growth of the global transparent quartz tube market. These factors have compelled customers to look for energy-efficient residential air purifiers. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the transparent quartz tube market size to grow by USD 360.30 million during the period 2020-2024.
Transparent Quartz Tube MarketSegment Highlights for 2020
Regional Analysis
