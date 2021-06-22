TMCnet News
New Data Shows Independent Work Is A 'Force to Be Reckoned With'
MBO Partners' 10th Annual State of Independence in America report shows that COVID-19 has shaken but not destroyed the resilience of independent workers; 48% are doing ok financially while 32% are living comfortably— hiving and nomadism are top strategies to survive and thrive in the new world of work
HERNDON, Va., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic ended the longest U.S. economic expansion in modern history. While independent workers have felt the pain of the economic fallout, they remain happy, healthy and secure, according to MBO Partners®.
The company released its 10th annual State of Independence in America report, the country's longest-running end-to-end study of the American independent workforce, offering a decade of rich data and compelling insights showcasing a clear structural shift in how Americans think about career and income.
The corporate world got rewired as a result of COVID-19. Traditional work was a powder keg fueled by worker dissatisfaction and an archaic system out of step with modern times. COVID-19 is the match that exploded work as we know it and today has rapidly accelerated the future of work.
Five key trends emerged from this year's study:
"Independent work has grown from a novelty to a mainstream way of working," said Miles Everson, CEO of MBO Partners. "We've reached an important inflection point in the American workforce, where workers not only desire to control their own careers, but businesses increasingly realize that accessing top talent and skills means needing to re-think how they structure their workforces and that in order to be competitive, they must leverage independent professionals as part of this modern business model."
Independent workers are an influential economic force with 38.2 million Americans in their ranks, nearly a quarter of the total U.S. workforce. Independents generated $1.21 trillion in revenue over the past year.
Further, independents have shown consistent growth in their ability to tap into global markets. In 2020, 28 percent reported they did business outside of the U.S., up from 12 percent in 2013. Despite COVID-19 and fueled by the confluence of trends changing our future of work, independents are and will continue to be a force to reckoned with.
For more information or to obtain a copy of the 10th annual State of Independence report, please visit https://www.mbopartners.com/state-of-independence/.
About MBO Partners®
MBO Partners is a deep jobs platform that connects and enables independent professionals and microbusiness owners to do business safely and effectively with enterprise organizations. Its unmatched experience and industry leadership enable it to operate on the forefront of the independent economy and consistently advance the next way of working.
For more information, visit mbopartners.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-data-shows-independent-work-is-a-force-to-be-reckoned-with-301189074.html
SOURCE MBO Partners
