[December 09, 2020] New Report from Fudo Security Identifies Key Trends in Secure Remote Access

Fudo Security, one of the fastest growing providers of privileged access management and Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions worldwide, today published results of its COVID-19 Impact on Secure Remote Access survey. The company enlisted the unique perspectives of a diverse, select group of CISOs, senior cybersecurity executives and industry decision-makers from around the globe including the US, Europe, Asia and MENA. More than 42% said the pandemic has changed their cybersecurity priorities. Survey respondents reported that more than 77% of their employees have been working remotely this year and they expect this to continue and not ask employees to return to the office at all. An overwhelming majority are relying on multi-factor authentication (84.3%) and SSL VPNs (81.9%) for secure remote access. More than half, 57.8%, utilize identity and access management (IAM), and 50.6% deploy privileged access management (PAM). Rounding out the top remote access security solutions in use are virtualization systems with remote access (49.4%) and session monitoring and recrding (37.3%).



The four most desired features in a secure remote access solution were: authentication and authorization/ MFA (News - Alert) , encrypted connection, single sign on, and user access gateway (website) for easy access. Key findings also included:

22.9% experienced a remote attack or disruption since the beginning of the COVID period in March 2020

The greatest perceived threats were malware (28.9%), misuse by staff (26.5%) and threats related to vendors and other third parties (21.7%)

28.9% said they have invested in new tools but still feel inadequately protected "Human error, combined with deliberate actions by employees and contractors are the biggest cybersecurity risk for any organization. Multi-factor authentication and SSL VPNs top the list of most-used solutions, but are proving to be insufficient," said Patryk Brozek, CEO of Fudo Security. "While there is no perfect tool in the reality we are living in, a lean, PAM-based secure remote access solution enables enhanced cyber resiliency and Zero Trust network access, effectively monitoring user activity that is crucial to securing the future," Brozek said. About Fudo Security Based in Silicon Valley, Fudo Security is a leading innovator in the cybersecurity world. Deployed in more than 30 countries and trusted by hundreds of organizations, Fudo's mission is to protect both large and small organizations against privileged user threats. Its solutions include Secure Remote Access, Privileged Access Management and Zero Trust Network Access. Fudo Security's products allow monitoring the activity of users with access to critical assets. Additionally, Fudo's solutions help manage password policies and alert immediately in case of any suspicious behavior. Visit the company online at fudosecurity.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005108/en/

