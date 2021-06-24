[December 08, 2020] New website launches to help professionals earn more with expert networks

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Opportunities ( https://expertopportunities.com/ ) has launched a new website to help professionals at all levels and in nearly any industry participate in high-paying consulting phone calls via expert networks. Expert networks, such as GLG, Alphasights and Guidepoint, connect investors, management consultants and other clients seeking to quickly learn about a product, company or market with experienced professionals in that field. A typical engagement is a one-hour phone call between the client and the expert, with the expert often compensated at hourly rates of $300 - $500 for sharing their insights. Over the past 20 years, expert networks have grown to becomemore than a billion-dollar industry, according to expert network marketplace Inex One.



Despite facilitating approximately 1 million consulting calls annually, the expert network industry remains relatively unknown and is highly opaque. The Expert Opportunities website debuts with a comprehensive guide on how to get started and earn more through expert network consulting opportunities. Expert Opportunities is founded and published by Mitchel Harad, a financial services executive who began exploring how to grow his own expert network consulting practice. "I've enjoyed participating in expert networks for more than a decade, completing more than 100 consulting calls. They are convenient, engaging conversations that also provide a great source of additional income," says Harad. "After teaching many friends and colleagues how to get started with expert networks, I realized that most people are unaware that they are qualified for these opportunities and don't know how to get started. I sought the help of other in-demand experts and associates at top marketplaces to provide step-by-step guides and insider advice on effectively working with expert networks."

Actionable advice to grow your relationship with expert networks Expert Opportunities features a growing set of in-depth articles that detail how to join expert networks, land more assignments and become a top-rated expert. Written by highly active experts and consultant recruiters from top expert networks such as Third Bridge and ProSapient, topics include: What are expert networks and how to get started with them

How to craft your LinkedIn and expert network profiles to regularly land new project opportunities

How to complete a kick ass expert network consulting call and become an in-demand expert

Setting your hourly rate to maximize your earnings View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-website-launches-to-help-professionals-earn-more-with-expert-networks-301188874.html SOURCE Expert Opportunities

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]