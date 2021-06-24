[December 08, 2020] New Giving Good™ Prepaid Mastercard® Offers Rewards That Keep Giving

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackhawk Network has announced the launch of its new Giving Good™ Prepaid Mastercard® in time for the holiday season. The inaugural release includes five Giving Good Prepaid Mastercard options benefiting some of America's top charitable organizations1 and are the perfect choice for holiday rewards. This series of prepaid cards provides meaningful and personalized reward options for B2B recipients including employees, sales partners and clients—while giving back to charitable causes that support those in need. The Giving Good Prepaid Mastercard is accepted in-store and online at more than 90 US merchants including popular retail, dining, travel and entertainment brands where Debit Mastercard is accepted. For each Giving Good Prepaid Mastercard purchased, Blackhawk Network will make a donation equal to 3% of the card's initial loaded value to the charitable partner on the card, which helps support one of the following important causes: Feeding America ® : Fighting to eliminate hunger in the United States .

Fighting to eliminate hunger in . Habitat for Humanity: Building strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership.

Building strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership. Make-A-Wish ® : Granting life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses.

Granting life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ® : Finding cures. Saving children. ®

Finding cures. Saving children. Wounded Warrior Project®: Honoring and empowering injured veterans and their families. "Our Giving Good cards are a powerful way for business leaders to how appreciation to their team, sales partners and customers while fulfilling the increased needs our charity partners are experiencing in 2020," said Jeff Haughton, SVP, Incentives, Corporate Development & Strategy of Blackhawk Network, a global branded payments provider. "This year, tens of millions of businesses and employees across the country had to shift how and where they work—while many people were simultaneously experiencing dramatic changes in their personal lives. This holiday season, it's critical for companies to show support during a particularly stressful time, and drive engagement and productivity throughout the new year. They can help achieve that by delivering holiday rewards people want. By introducing the Giving Good line of cards, we hope to provide a valuable option that provides recipients with a rewarding experience by giving back to these amazing charity partners."



For employers and human resources teams, the Giving Good Prepaid Mastercard can help simplify and tailor holiday reward distribution. Cards can be personalized with individual cardholders' names and custom messages and can be shipped in bulk to a single location or directly to individual recipients. With nearly three quarters of Americans working from home all or some of the time this year2, individual delivery options can help businesses reach employees spread apart geographically and personally thank them as valued team contributors. Giving Good Prepaid Mastercards are available now at BlackhawkNetwork.com/GivingGoodforBusiness.

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. Serving 28 countries, we reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at BlackhawkNetwork.com. Prepaid Mastercard is issued by MetaBank®, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Card terms, conditions and expiration apply. 1 "America's Top Charities 2019" was published by Forbes in 2019. The list ranks the largest U.S. charities based on private donations received according to the 2019 fiscal year. 2 The "Receiving Incentives and Rewards from Your Employer" study was an internet-based study conducted by SurveyMonkey on behalf of Blackhawk Network between March 24–25, 2020. The sample size included 1,718 working U.S. employees ages 18–60. CONTACT:

Ashley Jackson

ashley@fletchergroupllc.com

719-332-3495 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-giving-good-prepaid-mastercard-offers-rewards-that-keep-giving-301188595.html SOURCE Blackhawk Network

