[December 08, 2020] New Wireless Sensor from Vernier Software & Technology Expands Opportunities for Scientific Exploration

BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To engage high school- and college-level students in hands-on physics and data collection, Vernier Software & Technology recently launched the new Go Direct ® Static Charge sensor. Unlike a traditional electroscope, this completely wireless sensor offers a means for quantitative measurement and analysis of positive and negative charges of objects that would not be possible in a traditional lab, such as measuring the charge on a balloon. "With Go Direct Static Charge students can easily and accurately measure and analyze static charges," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "The sensor's enhanced capabilities expand upon our wired version, and its pricing at under $100 makes it an affordable addition to any physics classroom or lab." Like all Go Direct sensors, Go Direct Static Charge connects via Bluetooth® wireless technology to any mobile device, Chromebook™, or computer with either the Vernier Graphical Analysis™ or the Vernier Graphical Analysis™ Pro apps. Students can use these apps to visualize charge readings in real time and immediately analyze experimental data, which can also be exported to other applications. The sensor, which features a long-lasting rechargeable battery for wireless use, can also be connected to devices via USB. This provides educators the opportunity to choose any location for learning — whether it is in the traditional classroom, lab, at home, or even outdoors.



Go Direct Static Charge can be coupled with the Electrostatics Kit to engage students in new, deeper levels of experimentation. The kit features a variety of items that allow students to perform a range of electrostatics experiments, including the use of a Faraday cage and pail, quantitative and qualitative measurements of charges, charging by friction, charging by contact, and charging by induction. The sensor additionally supports a number of physics experiments created by Vernier, including "Charge and Charge Models," "Coulomb's Law," and "Electrostatics."

To learn more about Go Direct Static Charge, visit www.vernier.com/gdx-q . About Vernier Software & Technology Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of educational, scientific data-collection technology for 39 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 150 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit www.vernier.com . View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-wireless-sensor-from-vernier-software--technology-expands-opportunities-for-scientific-exploration-301188539.html SOURCE Vernier Software & Technology

