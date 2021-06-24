TMCnet News
New Survey Reveals Too Many Employees Feel Left Behind By Digital Transformation
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While businesses are doubling down on digital transformation (DX), new research from Futurum Research found that organizational leaders are leaving many of their employees behind in the process. The study revealed that 94% of all employees want to be more involved in DX, and almost half (44%) of the general staff say they simply don't know how to help. This not only disenfranchises some employees, it can also slow the pace of DX success.
The global study, sponsored by Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), surveyed executives, technology leaders, and general employees from over 500 enterprises in North America and Europe on the role company culture plays in driving DX success.
As company leaders accelerate the pace of DX in the wake of the pandemic, the research revealed many employees are eager to be part of the solution. But despite this enthusiasm, only 10% of general staff strongly agree they know how to contribute to their company's digital transformation efforts. Interestingly, there is also still confusion at the top: even 14% of CEOs report they don't know how to get involved.
The research also uncovered three additional insights on how leaders should infuse DX into the fabric of their business:
Quotes & Commentary:
"With the pandemic continuing to cause unparalleled uncertainty and disruption, businesses must examine every aspect of digital transformation to ensure they can keep pace and stay competitive," said Shelly Kramer, founding partner and senior analyst at Futurum Research. "While culture is an often-overlooked aspect of DX, our research demonstrates employee engagement should be top of mind from the start to ensure sustainable success. Change is more successful when employees at all levels feel vested, not just the leaders at the top."
"DX transformations are about culture as well as technology, and that means it's essential that employees feel included in the process," said Don Schuerman, CTO, Pegasystems. "Businesses should prioritize the tools and processes that break down operational silos and foster deeper collaboration to ensure all employees come along on this critical journey. By nurturing a vibrant DX culture powered by the right solutions, organizations can help ensure that no employee gets left behind."
