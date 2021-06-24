[December 08, 2020] New Digital Transformation Report: Industrial Professionals Moving Away From Company-Wide Overhaul To A More Focused Approach

A highly focused approach to digital transformation is challenging the traditional top-down, all-or-nothing strategy, according to a new report from Plutoshift. The findings revealed just 25% of industrial professionals said digitizing their entire company at once was the right approach. Rather than embarking on an organizational overhaul, industrial professionals are looking at digitizing and automating specific tasks, departments and functions within their organizations. The report was developed by Plutoshift, the leader in automated performance monitoring for industrial workflows. The report, entitled "Instruments Of Change: Professionals Achieving Success Through Operation-Specific Digital Transformation," details a more targeted, incremental approach to digital transformation called Operation-Specific (or Op-Specific) Digital Transformation. An Op-Specific approach focuses on implementing digitization and automation techniques to specific workflows. According to the report, two-thirds (66%) of industrial professionals believe Op-Specific Digital Transformation would be more manageable and cost-efficient. In October 2020, Plutoshift surveyed 500 industrial professionals from various industrie to better understand whether or not their digital transformation strategies are working, how they've had to pivot their strategies and to gauge if they were open to implementing new processes.



The report comes at a time when many organizations are reevaluating or changing their approach: 74% said their digital transformation strategy has changed over the past six months and 84% said that COVID expedited their need to digitize their workflows. "Industrial companies have felt more pressure to digitize and operate more efficiently, especially amidst the pandemic and changing work conditions," said Prateek Joshi, CEO and founder of Plutoshift. "A company-wide overhaul is not optimal for companies that need to quickly pivot their digital strategies in challenging market conditions. Industrial professionals are now looking for new approaches to drive ROIs on a more manageable scale. Op-Specific Digital Transformation empowers professionals with the right tools that can transform their day-to-day operations."

Other key findings include: 78% said that as they began to implement their digital transformation efforts, it uncovered underlying issues in the process

94% said they'd like to be able to do more with their digital transformation efforts

68% said there are specific workflows they would like to improve

58% said they have explored Operation-Specific Digital Transformation 79% of those respondents said the effort was successful or somewhat successful

