New Open Source Contributor Report from Linux Foundation and Harvard Identifies Motivations and Opportunities for Improving Software Security
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation's Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) and the Laboratory for Innovation Science at Harvard (LISH) today announced the release of a new report, "Report on the 2020 FOSS Contributor Survey," which details the findings of a contributor survey administered by the organizations and focused on how contributors engage with open source software. The research is part of an ongoing effort to study and identify ways to improve the security and sustainability of open source software.
The FOSS (Free and Open Source Software) contributor survey and report follow the Census II analysis released earlier this year. This combined pair of works represents important steps towards understanding and addressing structural and security complexities in the modern-day supply chain where open source is pervasive but not always understood. Census II identified the most commonly used free and open source software (FOSS) components in production applications, while the FOSS Contributor Survey and report shares findings directly from nearly 1,200 respondents working on them and other FOSS software.
"The modern economy - both digital and physical - is increasingly reliant on free and open source software," said Frank Nagle, assistant professor at Harvard Business School. "Understanding FOSS contributor motivations and behavior is a key piece of ensuring the future security and sustainability of this critical infrastructure."
Key findings from the FOSS Contributor Survey include:
For an in-depth analysis of these findings, suggested actions and more, please access the full report here: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/blog/2020/12/download-the-report-on-the-2020-foss-contributor-survey
The report authors are Frank Nagle, Harvard Business School; David A. Wheeler, the Linux Foundation; Hila Lifshitz-Assaf, New York University; and Haylee Ham and Jennifer L. Hoffman, Laboratory for Innovation Science at Harvard. They will host a webinar tomorrow, December 9, at 10 am ET. Please register here: https://events.linuxfoundation.org/webinar-why-wont-developers-write-secure-os-software/
The FOSS Contributor Report & Survey is expected to take place again in 2021. For contributors who would like to participate, please sign up here: https://hbs.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_erjkjzXJ2Eo0TDD
