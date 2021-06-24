[December 08, 2020] New This Tax Season: Industry Leader efile4Biz Streamlines the 1099 E-Filing Experience

At a time when small businesses are dealing with countless challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is good news on the tax-filing front. efile4Biz.com - already an industry leader and pioneer with 1099, W-2 and ACA e-file, print and mail services - is introducing new, efficiency-boosting enhancements that will have added impact in the coming months. In response to customer feedback and requests, the website has been revamped to serve online filers even better. "We've always been committed to providing an intuitive, cloud-based e-filing solution for small businesses and accounting professionals," says Susan Drenning, President. "But at a time that's testing everyone's attention and resources as they navigate work-from-home schedules and other pandemic-related challenges, we want efile4Biz to be the clear choice for easy, efficient and secure e-filing." As of today, new key features have been added to support the e-filing process and meet growing demand: 1 - Bulk form importing and editing - The new feature allows changes to be incorporated for many forms without having to manipulate each individual form or open Excel. It automatically validates forms for quicker changes and fewer rejected forms. 2 - New Form 1099- NEC (News - Alert) - The new 1099-NEC is now available on the site, which replaces the 1099-MISC box 7 for reporting non-employee compensation (NEC) for independent contractors. Form 1099-MISC will remain for other reporting purposes. 3 - QuickBooks Online 1099 import - An additional guided process assists users in mapping payer, recipient, and 1099-MISC and 1099-NEC form data from QuickBooks Online. 4 - Detailed payer and recipient management/b> - The site has been retooled to address how payers and recipients are managed. You now have access to filters and filing history to readily track season progress.



5 - New PLUS subscription - For anyone with multiple team members who handle filing, a new subscription service at $149/year allows up to 10 users to perform data entry, form filing, reporting and more. Additionally, subscribers receive TIN matching for all entered payers and recipients at no additional cost. 6 - Individual TIN matching - While TIN Matching is included with the Plus subscription, all users can request TIN matching and quickly review the status for both recipients and payers at just $1 per record. TIN matching helps filers avoid B-Notices and penalties up to $100 per incorrect TIN.

Beyond these key enhancements to the e-filing experience, efile4Biz is thrilled to expand its offerings to mark the milestone of reaching over 100,000 customers. In addition to its trusted e-filing capabilities, the business will provide traditional forms and desktop software above its innovative e-filing solution via its site formstax.com. "This vision leverages our nearly 50 years of experience in tax and compliance circles," says Susan Drenning, President. "Our increasingly robust product and technology solutions are appropriately captured under the new name, Formstax efile4Biz." Although significant improvements have been made to the website, existing users will find themselves right at home with the conveniences they have come to know and love. The hallmarks of the site include quick and easy setup and processing, a level of reliability and professionalism that distinguishes it from others, and built-in compliance measures to increase accuracy and reduce form errors. "Put it all together - trusted functionality and timely updates based on clear customer need - and you have an enhanced e-filing process that is second to none for the upcoming season," says Susan Drenning, President. Go here to learn more about efile4Biz and how to e-file forms quickly and securely. _____________________________________________________________________________________ About efile4Biz: efile4Biz is an industry leader and IRS-authorized e-file transmitter, efile4Biz makes online processing of 1099s, W-2s and ACA forms convenient and economical, as well as a smart alternative to paper forms and installed software. The site features comprehensive, end-to-end processing of tax information returns, including printing, mailing and optional electronic delivery to recipients, along with electronic filing with the IRS and SSA. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005073/en/

