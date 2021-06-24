TMCnet News
New Launch: A Free Bedtime Story Email Subscription for Busy Parents with 4-8-Year-Olds
MESA, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Story Tyke today announced the launch of their bedtime story email subscription, a new service for busy parents. Story Tyke is a first-of-its-kind email subscription delivering original bedtime stories to the inbox of busy parents at 6 PM on school nights.
"We simplify the creative process to help parents initiate imaginative experiences with their kids and bring back the old tradition of storytelling, but in a modern way," says Jacob Merkley, Founder & CEO at Story Tyke.
Features and benefits of this new service include:
About Story Tyke: At Story Tyke, we believe that every child needs a chance to explore their imagination while living in a highly visual, digital world. By simplifying the creative process, we help busy parents initiate imaginative and bonding experiences with their children. We deliver original bedtime stories right to the inbox, bridging the gap between busy modern parents and old traditional storytellers.
We write, you tell. Its bedtime stories reimagined.
