New Balance Launches First Digital Flagship With Website Redesign Led by Deloitte Digital
NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global athletic brand, New Balance, has unveiled its first digital flagship store following a strategic website redesign led by Deloitte Digital. Inspired by the innovative and fearlessly independent spirit of the New Balance brand, the new site provides customers with an intuitive and engaging experience that pairs a sleek, highly visual display with industry-leading technical enhancements to optimize NewBalance.com for today's online-first shopping environment.
As the shift from in-store to online shopping continues to trend, the New Balance team sought to create a digital flagship that could take the service quality customers expect in-store and translate that for the virtual world. Key considerations included aesthetic elements such as larger imagery and editorial-style layouts alongside technical advancements that would help ensure a speedy and seamless user experience even during peak shopping moments. Speaking to the latter, the new website designed and built by Deloitte Digital and powered by Salesforce Commerce Cloud now operates at a site speed 35% faster than the previous version, leading to a more uninterrupted shopping experience for the brand's digital customers.
In addition to the back-end enhancements, an all-new Running Shoe Finder was developed to mirror the personalized guidance customers previously relied on in-person. Composed of five simple yet thoughtful questions, the online tool takes into consideration a customer's running style, environment and comfort preferences to provide tailored recommendations, complete with additional feedback about the personalized benefits of the selected shoes.
"Our customer is at the core of every decision we make," commented Damien Leigh, SVP of Direct to Consumer for New Balance. "When we decided to move our flagship store online, it was imperative that the shift not only maintained but improved upon the level of service we strive to provide for each and every athlete."
"The New Balance customer has an authentic, uncompromising drive for excellence, and it was important to infuse the same spirit into the new website," noted Simon McLain, principal, Deloitte Digital. "We collaborated across multiple practices to create an interface that is swift, responsive and intuitive – fostering the customer's desire to remain fearlessly independent while offering personalized support at key moments of the shopping experience."
To explore the new site, please visit www.newbalance.com.
