[December 07, 2020] New Lucy Cybersecurity Awareness Platform: Multiple Awareness Trainings in One Campaign

Lucy Security, one of the largest providers of cybersecurity awareness training with over 10,000 installations worldwide and over 22 million trained users, today announced the new version of the Lucy Cybersecurity Awareness Platform. The new version focuses on the optimization and development of a complete Learning Management System (LMS). The Lucy Security Platform 4.7.7 is now available via download. The Lucy Security Platform 4.7.7 Lucy Security provides companies with a standard software platform to test employees by means of attack simulations. They can also use malware simulations to test the company-wide infrastructure and hundreds of training templates to train employees on information security issues. The results of the various tests can be continuously checked with the software platform and finally enriched with reporting functions. This helps employees develop a comprehensive understanding of security and how to implement it confidently. You can find the complete functionality overview here. New features at a glance One important feature of the new Lucy platform is the ability to bundle several curses into one awareness campaign. Course libraries can now be created very easily and made available to users in the LMS. Furthermore, the user management has been optimized: user accounts of different user groups can be synchronized with the Lucy software via interfaces (group-based LDAP sync).



The 4.7.7 version places great emphasis on improvements in testing. For example, if the Lucy administrator compiles a file-based phishing simulation for his users, he can now store Excel files with macros in the phishing emails. The Lucy platform thus logs the opening of the Excel file. This helps companies to recognize how well-trained users are in handling potentially dangerous file types and where there may be a need for further training. The popular "Phishing Incident Button" for Outlook has also been optimized. The Phishing Button is an important tool in the fight against malicious emails and a central element in integrating the employee into the company's security system. The multilingualism of the Phishing Button has been improved and further configuration options have been added.

Cybersecurity awareness makes companies more secure In the recent "2020 Cybersecurity Awareness Study" by Lucy Security, in which over 900 IT security experts were surveyed, 96 percent of the companies surveyed agree that cybersecurity awareness measures contribute to a higher level of security. "The importance of cybersecurity awareness measures for companies is constantly increasing," said Palo Stacho, Co-Founder and Head of Operations at Lucy Security. "More and more companies are training their employees specifically to sensitize them to the topic of IT security. In most cyberattacks, criminals focus on people, because many successful attacks start with so-called phishing, a social engineering trick. Only a trained employee can react correctly to such attacks." Price and availability The new version of the Cybersecurity Awareness Platform 4.7.7 from Lucy Security is now available via this download. All commercial editions of Lucy Security are listed in this price list. About Lucy Security Founded in 2015, Lucy has transformed the ethical hacking experience of its founders into comprehensive training software that provides a 360° view of an organization's IT security vulnerabilities. Lucy continues to receive numerous industry awards, including the 2020 ISPG Award for Best Cyber Security Education and Training and the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Best Anti-Phishing and Best Security Education Platform. The company is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with U.S. operations in Austin, TX. For more information go to www.lucysecurity.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005312/en/

