New 2021 Jeep® Wrangler 4xe Named Hybrid Technology Solution of the Year by AutoTech Breakthrough Awards Program
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
The 2021 Jeep® Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid has been named Hybrid Technology Solution of the Year by the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program.
4xe is Jeep's global name for its plug-in hybrid electric vehicle technology. Delivering up to 25 miles of nearly silent, zero-emission, electric-only propulsion, the new 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is commuter friendly as an all-electric daily driver without range anxiety. It also is the most capable and eco-friendly off-road Jeep vehicle – combined with the open-air freedom that only Jeep Wrangler offers.
"The Jeep Wrangler 4xe reaches a new audience by creatively mixing advanced propulsion with a staple in the off-road world," said Bryan Vaughn, President of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. "It is this combination of technology without sacrificing the core capabilities of the Wrangler that has earned the vehicle our Hybrid Technology Solution of the Year award."
The most advanced Wrangler powertrain combines a high-tech, 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine with two electric motors, a high-voltage battery pack and TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. Torque from the electric motors in the Wrangler 4xe arrives instantly on demand from the driver. The powertrain also delivers fuel-saving, seamless, stop-start operation of the engine.
Jeep Wrangler 4xe maximizes efficiency with an estimated 50 miles er gallon equivalent (MPGe). With 375 horsepower, 470 lb.-ft. of torque, a 0-60 mph time of just 6.0 seconds and total driving range of nearly 400 miles, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe delivers performance, benchmark off-road capability and an electric vehicle lifestyle.
Drivers can tailor the hybrid powertrain to best suit each trip with the E Selec mode buttons on the instrument panel. Hybrid, the default mode, blends power from the engine and electric motors. Electric prioritizes EV operation until the battery reaches its minimum charge, while eSave prioritizes propulsion from the engine, saving the battery charge for later use.
Trail Rated is a necessary component for all Jeep Wranglers. The 4xe is equipped with solid front and rear axles, full-time 4x4 two-speed transfer case, fully articulating suspension and 30 inches of water fording capability. All Wrangler 4xe power modes are available when the drivetrain is shifted to 4Lo. The seamless integration of electric power into the 4x4 drivetrain elevates the Wrangler 4xe to new levels of off-road performance.
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe will be sold globally and assembled at the FCA Toledo Assembly Complex in Toledo, Ohio.
Jeep Brand
The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-2021-jeep-wrangler-4xe-named-hybrid-technology-solution-of-the-year-by-autotech-breakthrough-awards-program-301186566.html
