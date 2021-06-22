[December 03, 2020] New 3U VPX Fully Managed Ethernet Switch with Alignment to SOSA™ Technical Standard

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abaco Systems announces the newest addition to its line of NVIDIA Turing™ architecture chip-down GPU family of products with the GRA115Q 3U VPX Graphics Output card. This product supports both new and legacy customers with increased GPU performance while offering multiple configurations which lower overall system SWAP-C. The GRA115Q demonstrates Abaco's ongoing commitment to innovation at every turn as we seek to lower costs for our customers while delivering solutions that meet the needs of the market. The GRA115Q offers the very latest production released discrete NVIDIA Turing™ architecture GPUs with a choice of either the Quadro RTX™ 5000 or the Quadro RTX™ 3000 GPU and increases performance by up to 4x over NVIDIA Pascal™ class GPUs. This product serves as an answer to customer demands in the rugged military and aerospace markets for graphics generation, display computing, situational awareness and more, as well as high-performance computing, AI computing and Deep Learning. As customers' needs have evolved to demand ever increasing GPU performance while simultaneously needing to resolve issues caused by SWaP constraints – the GRA115Q rises to the challenge. This product supports cutting-edge SIGINT, Situational Awareness, Radar, video and graphics requirements applications. By offering three different output configurations, the GRA115Q delivers a product which results in increased flexibility for Abaco's customers. This is a benefit which will support new customers with the latest DisplayPort output technology and legacy customers with DVI outputs. The SL-DVI port compatibility and technology insertion with the GR5, GRA112D/3D and GRA112Q/3Q translates into lower risk and cost for Abaco's existing customers while providing cutting edge GPU technology and products.



Peter Thompson, Vice President of Product Management at Abaco Systems, Inc. said, "The GRA115Q along with other new Abaco 3U VPX offerings, provides Abaco with a complete portfolio of here and now solutions for mission-ready systems of all sizes and processing requirements. We are dedicated to being at the forefront of GPU technology. GPU and GPGPU functions are an extremely important part of the mission ready systems ethos and capability. We are committed to meeting the needs of our customers with products which lower costs and enable our customers to succeed on land, air and sea." Specifications

The GRA115Q is available with your choice of an NVIDIA Quadro RTX™ 5000 or Quadro RTX™ 3000 GPU. At peak performance, the Quadro RTX™ 5000 provides up to 9.49 TFLOPS of single precision floating point compute performance (FP32). The Quadro RTX™ 5000 facilitates up to 448 GB/s memory bandwidth with its 256-bit wide, 16 GB GDDR6 graphics memory for data intensive applications.

The GRA115Q features three output configuration options: Dual Display Port 1.4a + Dual SL-DVI outputs: 2x DisplayPort 1.4a at 4K @ 60Hz, 2x SL-DVI at 1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz outputs and outputs with technology Insertion patch for existing GR5/GRA112D/GRA113D customers. Quad SL-DVI outputs: 4x SL-DVI at 1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz outputs and outputs with technology Insertion patch for existing GRA112Q/GRA113Q customers Quad DisplayPort 1.4a at 4K @ 60Hz. It also features x16 PCIe Gen 3 expansion plane that is also pin-compatible with the GR5, GRA112D, GRA113D, GRA112Q and GRA113Q for ease of technology insertion. More Information Data Sheet About Abaco Systems

With more than 30 years' experience, Abaco Systems is a global leader in open architecture computing and electronic systems for aerospace, defense and industrial applications. We create innovative, modular solutions based on open standards that are characterized by outstanding price/performance, ultimate rugged reliability and minimal SWaP. Our goal is to be a significant contributor to our customers' success, partnering with them to reduce cost, time-to-deployment and risk and supporting them over the long term. With an active presence in hundreds of national asset platforms on land, sea and in the air, Abaco Systems is trusted where it matters most. www.abaco.com

