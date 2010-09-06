[December 03, 2020] New Survey Reveals That Canadian Consumers Trust .Ca More Than .Com

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of 1,501 Canadians examines which domain name extension Canadian consumers trust most on a company website. The survey was conducted by Google Surveys and commissioned by Little Dragon Media, a full-service digital marketing agency. The full survey with filtering options can be found here: https://datastudio.google.com/u/0/reporting/f018ef09-16a5-4132-b86e-235f11274c1e/page/7bSrB Survey Question & Findings The survey asked 1,501 Canadians the following question: Which of the following domain name extensions do you trust the most on a Canadian company's website?

.io According to the findings of the survey, an astounding 60.24% of respondents selected .ca as the domain extension that they trusted most on a Canadian company's website. Compellingly, when demographic filters were applied to the survey results targeting older consumers 65+, 63.6% indicated that they found the .ca extension most trustworthy. This was particularly true when demographic filters focused on females over 65 - 67.5% of this cohor chose this survey option.



"This survey provides crucial information for Canadian companies needing to succeed and compete during this age of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Canadian businesses need to utilize every possible option to their advantage for success, and having a .ca domain extension domain is definitely advantageous," stated Amine Rahal, founder of Little Dragon Media. Overall, based upon the results of the survey, female consumers were more inclined to trust companies with .ca. When demographic filters were applied targeting gender, 62.8% of all female participants stated that they trusted a Canadian company with the .ca domain the most, while 57.8% of all males chose this option.

Conversely, 25.9% of all male respondents indicated that they trusted .com domain extensions more, while only 20.8% selected this response. Males between 25 and 34 years old had the largest percentage of survey participants who had more trust in Canadian companies with .com at 28.8%. Additional domain extensions that Canadian consumers indicated that they trust the most on a Canadian website were: .org at 7.23%, .net at 2.73%, .info at 2.4%, .co at 2.29%, .io at a paltry 1.72%. The overall conclusion of the survey was that Canadian companies should certainly consider using the .ca as their domain extension to effectively compete in this age of global pandemic. In addition to having a superbly designed website to instill trustworthiness, .ca is yet another component that would garner additional trust in the minds of Canadian consumers. Learn more about the survey and see a complete breakdown at:

