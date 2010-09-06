TMCnet News
New WSO2 Identity Server Release Helps Speed the Delivery of Customer IAM-Powered Applications
Mountain View, CA , Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent constraints due to the coronavirus have accelerated consumers’ move toward digital channels for their banking, retail purchases, and a host of other services. As a result, enterprises are shifting their digital initiatives into overdrive to meet customer demand for online interactions that are both inviting and secure. WSO2 introduces new features that help these organizations deliver secure, customer-facing applications to market faster with the latest release of WSO2 Identity Server for developer-focused customer identity and access management (CIAM).
WSO2 Identity Server has earned recognition in CIAM research by some of the world’s leading analyst firms. Most recently, WSO2 was identified as an overall leader, technology leader, and innovation leader in the KuppingerCole Analysts’ CIAM Platforms Leadership Compass 2020 report published on November 20, 2020. WSO2 also was named by Forrester Research, Inc. as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity and Access Management, Q4 2020 report published on October 8, 2020.
The open source WSO2 Identity Server is a uniquely extensible, API-driven, cloud-native IAM product designed for developers that build CIAM solutions. It incorporates the functionality to federate, authenticate and manage identities; bridge across heterogeneous identity protocols; and secure access to web and mobile applications along with API-based endpoints. Already, businesses and government organizations worldwide are using WSO2 Identity Server for their CIAM deployments, with WSO2’s largest customer managing more than 100 million user identities, alone.
New CIAM Features Enhance Productivity and Security
The newest release also features new software development kits (SDKs) for Java, .NET, and Android, which significantly simplifies the process of integrating applications written in these popular languages and frameworks with WSO2 Identity Server.
Other features and enhancements available with the latest release of WSO2 Identity Server are:
“As more customers simply go online for their day-to-day tasks, it is becoming increasingly important for enterprises and government agencies to bring trust and relevance to their interactions via CIAM,” said Geethika Cooray, WSO2 vice president and head of identity and access management at WSO2. “Our newest release of WSO2 Identity Server makes it easier than ever for developers to quickly deliver applications that provide a seamless and secure experience to their customers.”
