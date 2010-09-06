[December 03, 2020] New WSO2 Identity Server Release Helps Speed the Delivery of Customer IAM-Powered Applications

Mountain View, CA , Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent constraints due to the coronavirus have accelerated consumers’ move toward digital channels for their banking, retail purchases, and a host of other services. As a result, enterprises are shifting their digital initiatives into overdrive to meet customer demand for online interactions that are both inviting and secure. WSO2 introduces new features that help these organizations deliver secure, customer-facing applications to market faster with the latest release of WSO2 Identity Server for developer-focused customer identity and access management (CIAM). WSO2 Identity Server has earned recognition in CIAM research by some of the world’s leading analyst firms. Most recently, WSO2 was identified as an overall leader, technology leader, and innovation leader in the KuppingerCole Analysts’ CIAM Platforms Leadership Compass 2020 report published on November 20, 2020. WSO2 also was named by Forrester Research, Inc. as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity and Access Management, Q4 2020 report published on October 8, 2020. The open source WSO2 Identity Server is a uniquely extensible, API-driven, cloud-native IAM product designed for developers that build CIAM solutions. It incorporates the functionality to federate, authenticate and manage identities; bridge across heterogeneous identity protocols; and secure access to web and mobile applications along with API-based endpoints. Already, businesses and government organizations worldwide are using WSO2 Identity Server for their CIAM deployments, with WSO2’s largest customer managing more than 100 million user identities, alone. New CIAM Features Enhance Productivity and Security

Available today, the new WSO2 Identity Srver version helps developers and administrators to become productive faster with the new console (portal). The console offers an easy-to-follow, React-based user interface (UI) with pre-configured settings, templates to create applications, and wizards with easy-to-follow instructions.



The newest release also features new software development kits (SDKs) for Java, .NET, and Android, which significantly simplifies the process of integrating applications written in these popular languages and frameworks with WSO2 Identity Server. Other features and enhancements available with the latest release of WSO2 Identity Server are:

Enhanced role assignments go beyond individuals and include entire groups, making it fast and convenient for administrators to assign roles to a set of users at one time.





Symmetric key encryption for sensitive data—an industry-standard practice, particularly for cloud applications—is now the default mechanism in WSO2 Identity Server, making it easy to change keystores in the future.





Easier set up of cross-origin resource sharing (CORS) helps secure applications that require access to other resources. Now, both UI and API support for CORS configurations is provided per tenant, and developers can add allowed origins to their own applications as they are creating their apps. “As more customers simply go online for their day-to-day tasks, it is becoming increasingly important for enterprises and government agencies to bring trust and relevance to their interactions via CIAM,” said Geethika Cooray, WSO2 vice president and head of identity and access management at WSO2. “Our newest release of WSO2 Identity Server makes it easier than ever for developers to quickly deliver applications that provide a seamless and secure experience to their customers.” Availability and Support

WSO2 Identity Server 5.11 is available today as an open source product released under the Apache License 2.0. WSO2 Identity Server is backed by WSO2 Subscription, which features access to WSO2 Update for continuous delivery of bug fixes, security updates, and performance enhancements, along with WSO2 Support for 24x7 support. Unified pricing means customers can simply buy a WSO2 Subscription and choose the hosting model—cloud, on-premises or hybrid—based on their preferences. For information on WSO2 Subscription and other service and support offerings, visit https://wso2.com. About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables the composable enterprise. Our open source, API-first, and decentralized approach helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly build digital products to meet demand. Customers choose us for our broad, integrated platform, approach to open source, and digital transformation methodology. The company’s hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running, and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. With offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Sri Lanka, the UK, and the US, WSO2 employs over 600 engineers, consultants, and professionals worldwide. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute over 6 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 integration technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter. Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

