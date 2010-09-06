TMCnet News
New Report from HouseCanary Indicates Homebuyer Demand Will Remain Elevated in Early 2021 as Overall Listings Continue to Lag
HouseCanary, Inc. ("HouseCanary"), a leading provider of residential real estate data and home valuations, today released its latest Market Pulse report, covering 22 listing-derived metrics and comparing data between the week ending March 13, 2020 through the end of November versus the same period in 2019. The Market Pulse (News - Alert) is an ongoing review of proprietary data and insights from HouseCanary's nationwide platform.
Jeremy Sicklick, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of HouseCanary, commented: "We anticipate that the housing market will maintain the status quo through year-end, but there is strong potential for a significant shift in the new year along with a transition of White House leadership, Congressional and regulatory appointment decisions and a possible extension of the eviction moratorium. For now, outsized demand from homebuyers is motivating sellers to maintain active listings and pushing prices on closed listings to record highs across the country. Despite a turbulent election and a seasonal slowing of housing market activity, elevated demand levels continue to drive the housing market's recovery and have largely offset the steep drop-off in new listings, contracts and closures observed recently."
Select findings from this month's Market Pulse are below. Be sure to review the Market Pulse in full for extensive state-level data.
Monthly New Listing Volume (Single-Family Detached Homes):
Total Net New Listings:
Listings Under Contract:
Monthly Contract Volume (Single-Family Detached Homes):
Median Listing Price Activity (Single-Family Detached Homes):
As a nationwide real estate broker, HouseCanary's broad multiple listing service ("MLS") participation allows us to evaluate listing data and aggregate the number of new listings as well as the number of new listings going into contract for all single-family detached homes observed in the HouseCanary database. Using this data, HouseCanary continues to track listing volume, new listings, and median list price for 41 states and 50 individual Metropolitan Statistical Areas ("MSAs").
About HouseCanary:
Founded in 2013, valuation-focused real estate brokerage HouseCanary provides software and services to reshape the real estate marketplace. Financial institutions, investors, lenders, mortgage investors, and consumers turn to HouseCanary for industry-leading valuations, forecasts, and transaction-support tools. These clients trust HouseCanary to fuel acquisition, underwriting, portfolio management, and more. Learn more at www.housecanary.com.
