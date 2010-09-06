TMCnet News
New Study from Qualtrics and PwC Reveals How CIOs are Future-Proofing the Workforce Technology Experience
SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New research released today from Qualtrics, the leader in employee experience and creator of the experience management (XM) category, and PwC, reveals how IT executives and senior technology leaders are playing a critical role in helping their workforce navigate the global pandemic and driving employee engagement, enablement, and productivity.
Findings from the Qualtrics and PwC study of more than 200 U.S. IT executives provide a framework for how leaders have shifted their technology investments during COVID-19 as a result of employee feedback and insights, and how those priorities indicate a broader trend in enabling the workforce of the future. (Study results can be found here)
Key takeaways:
In addition to the study, Qualtrics and PwC have teamed up to combine experience management technology and advisory capabilities to help organizations deliver technology experiences that create and drive more enabled and productive workforces.
Built on the Qualtrics XM Platform™, EmployeeXM for IT includes a suite of listening, analysis, and actioning solutions to help leaders understand how internal technology, tools, and services can best support the workforce. PwC's pre-configured solutions help organizations with communications, survey design and dashboards, and change management and culture expertise to realize maximum return on their IT investments and workforce transformations.
To learn more about EmployeeXM for IT and request a demo, please visit qualtrics.com/it-demo. To see the full report findings please visit this page.
About the study
The study was fielded by Qualtrics in August and September 2020, with a panel of more than 200 CIOs, CTOs, and other IT executives, across various industries, in the United States. Respondents also varied by company size of at least 1,000 employees.
About Qualtrics
Qualtrics, the leader in employee experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 12,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.
About PwC
At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. PwC is a network of firms in 157 countries with more than 276,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.
