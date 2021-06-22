TMCnet News
New Study Highlights State of Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Industry
Healthcare organizations seeking to implement and extend their artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities struggle with finding skilled personnel and sufficient, high quality data, according to a new IDC (News - Alert) White Paper, sponsored by InterSystems, AI In Healthcare: Early Stage with Steady March to Maturity.
The study amassed insights from more than 200 hospitals in the U.S., UK, and Germany. The survey explores the delay in AI adoption in the healthcare industry compared to other industries, the breadth of use cases of interest to healthcare providers, as well as the role data quality plays as a primary barrier for adoption.
Key findings from the study include:
Current use cases in the healthcare industry range from improving data quality (35 percent), reading images to assist in diagnosis (30 percent), and early identification of hospital acquired infections (30 percent).
Review the IDC White Paper (News - Alert) findings at https://www.intersystems.com/resources/detail/ai-in-healthcare-early-stage-with-steady-march-to-maturity/.
About the Methodology
The AI in Healthcare Survey was fielded in May 2020. A total of 210 hospitals were surveyed across three countries: United States (105 respondents, Germany (54 respondents), and the United Kingdom (51 respondents) in the United Kingdom.
About InterSystems (News - Alert)
Established in 1978, InterSystems is the leading provider of technology for extremely critical data in the healthcare, finance, and manufacturing and supply chain sectors. Its cloud-first data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for large organizations around the globe. InterSystems also develops and supports unique managed services for hospital EMRs, unified care records for communities and nations, and laboratory information management systems. InterSystems is committed to excellence through its award-winning, 24×7 support for customers and partners in more than 80 countries. Privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 25 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com.
